Steph Curry is known for taking a ball and putting it into the thing it’s meant to go through from very far away. He normally does this on the basketball court, but on Saturday afternoon, Curry did this on the golf course, as the Golden State Warriors star got a hole-in-one while competing at a celebrity tournament.

A longtime golfer who has participated in the event in the past, Curry is one of the many big names participating in this year’s American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. After shooting a 3-under 69 on Friday, Curry entered Saturday’s round atop the leaderboard. His performance on the seventh hole will certainly help his chances of winning the event for the first time, as Curry recorded the first ever hole-in-one on the 152-yard par 3 in the event’s history.

Curry has done a whole lot in his professional career, so it says a lot about how big of a deal this was that he reacted with so much excitement. We’ll see if he’s able to ride this high into winning the tournament — coming into the weekend, Curry was tied for the seventh-best odds to win the American Century Championship, with former NFL quarterback and three-time winner Tony Romo coming in as the favorite.