Steph Curry Claimed NASA Never Landed On The Moon On A Podcast

Conspiracy theories exist because, well, if you don’t believe in any you assume the government is batting 1.000 and everyone is telling the truth about everything. Sometimes it’s fun to talk about your favorite conspiracies, but sometimes you just have to believe in science and know that some things happen.

In the last year or so some NBA players have gotten into public trouble by speaking out about conspiracy theories. Kyrie Irving is perhaps the most famous example — his All-Star Weekend declaration that the earth is not round launched more than a year of talk about the issue, with him doubling down and then deciding it was a thought experiment and then finally apologizing to the science teachers whose jobs he made a lot more difficult if their students are basketball fans.

But some conspiracies are just silly, such as the idea that NASA faked the moon landing in 1969 when Apollo 11 left earth and landed in the Sea of Tranquility on the Moon. Mankind has reached the moon just a few times, but it all definitely happened. Not, apparently, according to Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors star claimed recently on a podcast that man has never reached the moon.

The comments came on a new Ringer podcast — Winging It — hosted by Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore. The second episode had Curry and Andre Igoudala on to talk about Steph’s dad and, apparently, that the greatest achievement in all of human history apparently never happened.