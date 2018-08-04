Getty Image

Steph Curry has had his own dealings with Donald Trump on Twitter, which is why it makes sense that he reached out to support LeBron James after the President of the United States decided to insult the Los Angeles Lakers star online.

Trump tweeted late Friday night about James after an interview on CNN where he discussed the president’s criticism of athletes of color in the past. One of those incidents was when Trump disinvited the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House after reports that Curry and the team would not attend. Trump called out Curry and the Warriors, James called the president a “bum” in a tweet afterward, and Trump has continued to be critical of athletes when they speak out about politics.

That criticism sparked another round of outrage from athletes who were offended Trump would question LeBron’s intelligence, and Curry himself added to that chorus on Saturday when he retweeted the interview James gave with CNN and offered his own support to the superstar.