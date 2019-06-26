Stephen A. Smith is finally going Hollywood.

ESPN’s preeminent takesmith, who recently agreed to a new deal that will reportedly make him the highest paid on-air talent at the company, has a plan that will take him from New York to Los Angeles, where he sees his future. Smith wants the sunshine and a move to primetime eventually, but Los Angeles also offers him more opportunities outside of the ESPN walls.

Smith, who rarely takes much time off, was absent from First Take early this week, and on Wednesday, he explained that he was busy shooting a movie. As he told Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim, it was an animation movie, eliciting an excited response from Max, making many assume that the movie in question is Space Jam 2.