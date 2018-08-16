Getty Image

More than nine years have passed since the Minnesota Timberwolves chose to select two (yes, two) point guards ahead of Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft. In retrospect, GM David Kahn’s decisions seem actively absurd and, even in the moment, there was a segment of the basketball world that left the draft with a sense of bewilderment when the Wolves added both Jonny Flynn and Ricky Rubio to the roster with Curry on the board.

Fast-forward to 2018 and, well, Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion. That, of course, fuels the fire of Minnesota’s questionable choices in 2009 and Curry tossed more kindling on the blaze this week. The 30-year-old guard joined The Bill Simmons Podcast on The Ringer and passed along a rumored story as to why Kahn didn’t pick Curry when he had the opportunity.

Simmons: “When you go to Minnesota, do you have a little something extra for them? Or do you not have any bitterness anymore?” Curry: “My guy David Kahn. I don’t know where he’s at right now. I don’t know if that ever came out. There’s a story… Everyone knows how much I love golf and play it in my spare time or whatnot. I think the word on the street was that he didn’t draft me because Minnesota is cold and I wouldn’t be able to play as much golf so I’d be miserable. Simmons: “Is that true?” Curry: “I hope it’s true because that’s hilarious.”

In short, this is downright absurd.