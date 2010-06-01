Stephen Curry Opens The Bay’s New House Of Hoops

Two weeks ago, we told you about the new House of Hoops that was opening in Daly City, Calif. And last week when they finally opened doors, it was the best HOH opening to date. With Stephen Curry in the house, the runner-up for Rookie of the Year drew the most amazing crowd. Check out some tidbits from the event, along with some photos, after the jump.

Right before the long weekend, Thursday was an extra special day for the Bay Area. Why? Because if you happened to make it into the Serramonte Center in Daly City, you had Steph Curry there for the grand opening event. The place got so crazy that the Daly City police had to help control the crowd as people filled the entire store, pouring into the mall and outside into the parking lot all hoping to catch a glimpse or grab an autograph.

Chuy from 106KMEL hosted the event and had the crowd going crazy for Steph, especially when five lucky guests were able to ask him a question and received a signed basketball from the star. The giveaways continued when local EKIN Lauren Bronson educated the crowd on the LeBron VII P.S., Melo 6 and AF9, and handed out House of Hoops gift certificates to those who answered her sneaker trivia correctly.

Lou Richie, a local basketball hero in the community, was also honored at the event. He’s the founder of Triple Threat Academy, has started a non-profit organization and has worked with over 300 student-athletes that have played college basketball – and 80% graduated with a degree.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the House of Hoops in Daly City!