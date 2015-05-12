Stephen Curry Was So Good He Even Scored On A Missed Dunk

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #NBA
05.12.15 3 years ago

The Warriors desperately needed Stephen Curry to be good at basketball again. After struggling in Games 2 and 3 and watching his team go down two games to one in their best-of-seven series against the Grizzlies, the NBA’s MVP could not afford to let his team lose Game 4.

On Monday, Curry was back to his MVP self, scoring 33 points and grabbing eight rebounds in his team’s 101-84 win, which tied the series at 2-2. He was so good, in fact, that not even getting stuffed by the rim on a breakaway dunk attempt could prevent him from scoring.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Thankfully for the Warriors on Monday, Curry was both.

(Vinnyviner)

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#NBA
TAGSBreakaway DunkGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBASTEPHEN CURRY

