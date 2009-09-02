Stephen Curry, Warriors ready to rise; Celtics add another scorer

Between Stephen Jackson‘s trade request, Anthony Randolph‘s summer league breakout, and C.J. Watson‘s incredibly over-covered free agent situation (all this for a guy who’s like two steps above the minimum salary?), we’ve been talking about the Warriors a lot this offseason. Things have been such a mess in the Bay lately that it’s been assumed Golden State will stink again, but in reality, they could be better than you think. Monta Ellis will be healthy from Day One, everyone in the organization is convinced Randolph is about to blow up, Andris Biedrins will get his nightly double-double, and Kelenna Azubuike is one of the better sneaky-good players in the NBA. Captain Jack will post his 20-5-5 assuming he’s not traded — and if he is, the Warriors could land some very good young talent … And then there’s Stephen Curry. In yesterday’s Charlotte Observer, Curry was said to have bulked up due to a summer weight regimen, and he’s talking about averaging 20 points a night and winning Rookie of the Year. It could happen. From what we’ve heard, Nellie will give Curry the rare rookie green light. With the Pacific Division as weak as it’s been in years, the Warriors could actually sneak up on some folks and snatch that No. 2 spot behind the Lakers … Along with Monta, Amar’e Stoudemire (eye) and Andrew Bogut (back) are putting their injuries behind them and getting back to work. Amar’e participated in 4-on-4 scrimmages yesterday for the first time since his surgery, reportedly giving Louis Amundson holy hell while rocking the Buck Williams goggles. Bogut is still a couple weeks away from full-contact, but is doing some light work now … Marquis Daniels officially signed with the Celtics for one year at $1.9 million. Tony Allen was originally going to be sent to Indiana in a sign-and-trade for ‘Quis, but since that didn’t happen, ‘Quis will just have to take Tony’s playing time the old-fashioned way. Between Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace, country-ass Kendrick Perkins and Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, Paul Pierce and now Daniels, the Celtics officially hold the crown for the NBA team that would inspire the most irrational fear if they hopped off a bus in a small town … We didn’t even realize Brent Barry was still in the NBA, let alone the subject of trade rumors. The Grizzlies, Thunder and Clippers are interested in getting “Bones” from the Rockets, as apparently there’s a handshake agreement in place that he has to play for a crappy team this year. Would Barry even bother with playing for a non-contender, or just retire? … Stat lines from yesterday’s FIBA Americas quarterfinal games: Charlie Villanueva had 19 points and eight boards, and Al Horford had 17 and 12 in the Dominican Republic’s win over Uruguay; P.J. Ramos managed 12 points, 11 boards and four blocks to lead Puerto Rico past Panama; Luis Scola had 12 points and nine boards in Argentina’s win over Canada; and Leandro Barbosa‘s 18 points helped Brazil get past Mexico …

Today’s sign that Twitter has gone too far: After N.C. State unveiled its new uniforms, a rage up on Twitter amongst Wolfpack fans compelled the school to cancel the idea. “We were looking for a positive outcome, but since this didn’t turn out that way, we’re more than willing to go back to the old way and move forward,” said athletic director Lee Fowler. “It seems to have created some controversy, and there’s nothing (coach Sidney Lowe), I, or the department would rather avoid than making the students upset.” … For what it’s worth, we didn’t think the unis were THAT bad, and Lowe probably even thought they were dope. After all, Lowe coached the T’wolves during the Christian Laettner ugly-uni era, was an assistant in Cleveland during the Terrell Brandon paint-splash era, and coached the Grizzlies during the Vancouver days when their unis were just ass-ugly. Lowe’s eyes have seen the worst fashion basketball has to offer … We’re out like Laettner …