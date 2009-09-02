Stephen Curry, Warriors ready to rise; Celtics add another scorer

Between Stephen Jackson‘s trade request, Anthony Randolph‘s summer league breakout, and C.J. Watson‘s incredibly over-covered free agent situation (all this for a guy who’s like two steps above the minimum salary?), we’ve been talking about the Warriors a lot this offseason. Things have been such a mess in the Bay lately that it’s been assumed Golden State will stink again, but in reality, they could be better than you think. Monta Ellis will be healthy from Day One, everyone in the organization is convinced Randolph is about to blow up, Andris Biedrins will get his nightly double-double, and Kelenna Azubuike is one of the better sneaky-good players in the NBA. Captain Jack will post his 20-5-5 assuming he’s not traded — and if he is, the Warriors could land some very good young talent … And then there’s Stephen Curry. In yesterday’s Charlotte Observer, Curry was said to have bulked up due to a summer weight regimen, and he’s talking about averaging 20 points a night and winning Rookie of the Year. It could happen. From what we’ve heard, Nellie will give Curry the rare rookie green light. With the Pacific Division as weak as it’s been in years, the Warriors could actually sneak up on some folks and snatch that No. 2 spot behind the Lakers … Along with Monta, Amar’e Stoudemire (eye) and Andrew Bogut (back) are putting their injuries behind them and getting back to work. Amar’e participated in 4-on-4 scrimmages yesterday for the first time since his surgery, reportedly giving Louis Amundson holy hell while rocking the Buck Williams goggles. Bogut is still a couple weeks away from full-contact, but is doing some light work now … Marquis Daniels officially signed with the Celtics for one year at $1.9 million. Tony Allen was originally going to be sent to Indiana in a sign-and-trade for ‘Quis, but since that didn’t happen, ‘Quis will just have to take Tony’s playing time the old-fashioned way. Between Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace, country-ass Kendrick Perkins and Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, Paul Pierce and now Daniels, the Celtics officially hold the crown for the NBA team that would inspire the most irrational fear if they hopped off a bus in a small town … We didn’t even realize Brent Barry was still in the NBA, let alone the subject of trade rumors. The Grizzlies, Thunder and Clippers are interested in getting “Bones” from the Rockets, as apparently there’s a handshake agreement in place that he has to play for a crappy team this year. Would Barry even bother with playing for a non-contender, or just retire? … Stat lines from yesterday’s FIBA Americas quarterfinal games: Charlie Villanueva had 19 points and eight boards, and Al Horford had 17 and 12 in the Dominican Republic’s win over Uruguay; P.J. Ramos managed 12 points, 11 boards and four blocks to lead Puerto Rico past Panama; Luis Scola had 12 points and nine boards in Argentina’s win over Canada; and Leandro Barbosa‘s 18 points helped Brazil get past Mexico …
Today’s sign that Twitter has gone too far: After N.C. State unveiled its new uniforms, a rage up on Twitter amongst Wolfpack fans compelled the school to cancel the idea. “We were looking for a positive outcome, but since this didn’t turn out that way, we’re more than willing to go back to the old way and move forward,” said athletic director Lee Fowler. “It seems to have created some controversy, and there’s nothing (coach Sidney Lowe), I, or the department would rather avoid than making the students upset.” … For what it’s worth, we didn’t think the unis were THAT bad, and Lowe probably even thought they were dope. After all, Lowe coached the T’wolves during the Christian Laettner ugly-uni era, was an assistant in Cleveland during the Terrell Brandon paint-splash era, and coached the Grizzlies during the Vancouver days when their unis were just ass-ugly. Lowe’s eyes have seen the worst fashion basketball has to offer … We’re out like Laettner …
Alright no Rubio news. If Jonny Flynn pans out for 2 years at least, trade Rubio! If not, turn it over to Rubio in 2 years. Goo move, Minny!
NC State — Let me see, it is that red parking valet blazer right? Lowe sported it and so did Shane Battier! Sic Jeff Van Gundy on him!
Uh oh!
“coached the Grizzlies during the Vancouver days when they’re unis were just ass-ugly” …that line is too funny, mainly becuase it’s true
With Rasheed Wallace hopping of the bus, I don’t think the small town folks fear would be that irrational… he’d probably get an instant technical the moment he touched the ground.
Curry may well have a great year and I really hope he does. But call me crazy, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that that Blake Griffin guy probably has a more than decent shot at ROY. Barring injury I think he’s pretty much got ROY as locked up as anyone since Duncan…
Great line on the Celtics. You know the most rational team to fear in a small town would be the Lakers though. Kobe’d jump off the bus and thered be nothing but white girls running for their lives!
hey dime, i hate to say it but the only place I’ve even heard about C.J. Watson’s “overhyped free agent situation”, or about Watson himself, is right here on your website… so, if you ignored it, wouldn’t it stop the hype?
Captain Jack to the Heat!
Here I am sitting and reading my morning Smack wearing my old retro Garnett #21 Wolves jersey. You are not talking about the blue jersey with black/green trim and that just says Timberwolves in front, are you? Its old but I still like this shirt, its still rocking tight. The ones with a wolf right on the front were ass ugly.
Hell no, Warriors still wont make playoffs.
are we to believe stephen curry? didn’t beasley say he was going to win roy and mvp? every rookie thinks the same thing steph just said. that statement isn’t worth the time to write it. if he can dethrone griffin, more power to him.
and does any team want jackson??? i want him no where near my team.
i’d like to see bogut do something this year.
WHY CAN’T THE SEASON JUST START !?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
Rubio’s so messed up… :) Celtics would be on the top 3… wouldn’t say no.1 in the east just yet… they still need to show that they can mesh…
@7 celts fan
nice way of quotin’ kobe… hahahaha! white girls be runnin’… hahaha!
Boston vs. Orlando is a must see game. Note to Dwight Howard, stop smiling and pop-locking on the court and be a beast the entire game. When Kobe dripped scrodom sweat on him, it was not a good look.
Tyreke Evans for ROY
Oh good God! I laughed and kept on cracking at the hopping off the bus line for solid 20 minutes now.
As soon as KG got off the bus he’d be staring down the smallest weakest dude at the bus stop.. refusing to do that to anyone of any remote size.
first off whats wrong with the nc state jersey? where does it say UGLY anywhere on it? i think it looks fresh, plain and simple, looks great.
the twolves jerseys were sick in my opinion. Still looking for an authentic JR Rider throwback in white.
I like the NC State new uni
I dont understand the hate for it
since when did teams draft a player to use at least three years down the line? there’s a reason rubio slipped and I don’t blame him for staying put in spain…who would make such a big risk of buying out most of your current contract when you can still play ball at home and get more money in the process
KG sucks! Stop mean-mugging ugly faced skeleton!
The NBA should reevaluate the buy out rules and let HSers back in the draft