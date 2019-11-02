Steve Kerr Confirmed The Load Management Plan For Draymond Green This Season

Over a span of 48 hours, things went from bad to worse for the Warriors this week. After suffering blowout losses to some of the league’s lowliest teams to kick off the new season, Golden State sank to new depths when Steph Curry broke his hand against the Suns on Wednesday and will have to miss at least three months after undergoing surgery.

The good news is that the Warriors no longer face the pressure to make a playoff run and shift their attention to developing the young talent on their roster. With their sights on a future beyond this season, there is space and opportunity for growth among the inexperienced players who will potentially flesh out their rotation moving forward.

For the older and more experienced players on the roster, that means something else entirely. Clearly, the team doesn’t risk any further injuries to their core unit, so it wasn’t a surprise when head coach Steve Kerr confirmed what we’ve all anticipated since Steph’s injury in that Draymond Green will be afforded a lot of rest this season.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “We won’t run him into the ground.” Dray will be on a games and minutes schedule this season. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 2, 2019

The Warriors are set to host the visiting Spurs on Friday night at the new Chase Center in San Francisco, where they are still looking for their first home win of the season.