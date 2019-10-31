Steph Curry Suffered A Broken Left Hand After Aron Baynes Fell On Him

Things have not gone according to plan for the Warriors to start the season and only got worse on Wednesday night at home against the Suns.

The expected step back for Golden State by most was to a lower-level playoff team, but they’ve looked like one of the league’s worst to start the year. Phoenix ended the first quarter on a 30-1 run to take a monstrous lead that they would end up maintaining into the second half, where disaster struck for the Warriors.

Steph Curry drove by Kelly Oubre Jr. and tried to split between Oubre and Aron Baynes. Curry drew a foul on the charge attempt, but Baynes ended up tripping and falling backwards, landing on Curry’s left hand and wrist.

Oh no. Baynes landed hard on Curry's wrist… pic.twitter.com/tvvOhbXTY8 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 31, 2019

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Curry would leave the game and go to the locker room for evaluation, clearly in a lot of pain, as his night came to an early end. The Warriors are already struggling mightily to be competitive on a nightly basis with Curry in the lineup and losing him for a significant amount of time would obviously be a disaster scenario in San Francisco.

Curry got X-rays in the back after the injury and the team announced he had suffered a broken left hand.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

A timetable for his return is unknown at this time, but a CT scan scheduled for Thursday will let the medical staff know whether he’ll require surgery.