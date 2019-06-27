Steve Kerr Denied That Kevin Durant Is Unhappy With The Warriors’ Handling Of His Injury

06.26.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Heading into free agency, the Kevin Durant situation is arguably the most perplexing among the top superstars set to hit the open market on June 30. After missing nearly a month with a calf strain, Durant returned for a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals and promptly ruptured his Achilles.

That means the two-time Finals MVP will likely miss all of next season as he rehabilitates. But that doesn’t change the fact that he will enter unrestricted free agency this weekend after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Warriors. What happens from here in anybody’s guess.

There have been rumors of late that Durant was less than thrilled with how the team handled his recovery, with Andre Iguodala hitting the press junket for this new book this week and insinuating rather overtly that the team has a penchant for rushing injury players back before they’re ready.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEVE KERR
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP