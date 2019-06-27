Getty Image

Heading into free agency, the Kevin Durant situation is arguably the most perplexing among the top superstars set to hit the open market on June 30. After missing nearly a month with a calf strain, Durant returned for a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals and promptly ruptured his Achilles.

That means the two-time Finals MVP will likely miss all of next season as he rehabilitates. But that doesn’t change the fact that he will enter unrestricted free agency this weekend after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Warriors. What happens from here in anybody’s guess.

There have been rumors of late that Durant was less than thrilled with how the team handled his recovery, with Andre Iguodala hitting the press junket for this new book this week and insinuating rather overtly that the team has a penchant for rushing injury players back before they’re ready.