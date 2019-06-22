Report: The Nets Are ‘Gaining Confidence’ They Can Land Kevin Durant

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets look like a team that is prepared to make a big splash this summer. Rumblings have existed for days that make it sound like the team is the overwhelming favorite to land Kyrie Irving in free agency, but with the team pulling off aggressive moves to clear up cap space, it’s fair to wonder if the Nets have something else up their sleeves.

According to Brian Windhorst and Kendrick Perkins of ESPN, Brooklyn is growing increasingly optimistic about its ability to land one of the biggest names in the free agent market: Kevin Durant. The pair discussed the arrangement on Friday’s episode of The Jump.

On ESPN’s The Jump, @WindhorstESPN says the Nets are “gaining confidence” that they’ll sign Kevin Durant. Kendrick Perkins says the Nets are the front-runners to land KD. Windy adds that Perkins is “not the only person involved in the NBA that has told me that.” pic.twitter.com/1svJgn5F6k — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 21, 2019

“The Nets are gaining confidence that they can pull this off,” Windhorst said. “They’re continuing to make moves, they made three moves this week, they’re right there for a second slot.”

Perkins went on to say that he believes the Nets are the frontrunner to land Durant, which led to Windhorst saying he’s heard that from folks around the league, too. Durant and Irving teaming up in Brooklyn is hardly a new concept — a report from earlier this month indicated that Brooklyn hopes Irving can serve as the “Pied Piper” to convince Durant to join the team.

There’s still more than a week until free agency starts, and as we all know, things can change at the drop of a hat. Durant and Irving would be one hell of a pairing if the Nets could pull that off, though, and it appears that Brooklyn thinks there’s a chance it can make that dream a reality.