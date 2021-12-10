steve kerr gregg popovich
DimeMag

USA Basketball Is Finalizing A Deal With Steve Kerr To Make Him The Next Head Coach

by:

The U.S. men’s basketball team has reportedly found its successor to head coach Gregg Popovich. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Team USA “is finalizing a decision to name” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as its new head coach.

Joining Kerr on the bench includes Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few. Kerr, who was on the staff for this summer’s Olympics gold medal squad, will take over for Popovich in the World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. Wojnarowski said “a formal announcement is expected in the near future.”

Joe Vardon of The Athletic confirmed Wojnarowski’s report, and added that a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a shot at making the roster for a national team that has struggled with the center position in recent years.

Kerr inherits a program that has won gold at each of the past four Olympic games. However, the gap between America and other national programs is clearly dwindling. Team USA lost to France in the quarterfinals at the 2019 World Cup and finished seventh in that tournament. This summer, France defeated Team USA in the group stages, but the Americans were able to get their revenge in the gold medal game.

