Steven Adams Opens Up About His History Of Depression In A New Book

Getty Image

Steven Adams is known as one of the more entertaining big men in the NBA, but there’s a side to the big man that, until recently, was rarely discussed by professional athletes. Adams wrote an autobiography that comes out on Monday in New Zealand, and in it he details times he’s dealt with depression.

Adams spoke candidly about his mental health, writing in Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight that things haven’t always been easy for the charismatic 7-footer. According to the New Zealand Herald, the book details times growing up when Adams dealt with severe depression away from his family.