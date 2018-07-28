Steven Adams Opens Up About His History Of Depression In A New Book

Steven Adams is known as one of the more entertaining big men in the NBA, but there’s a side to the big man that, until recently, was rarely discussed by professional athletes. Adams wrote an autobiography that comes out on Monday in New Zealand, and in it he details times he’s dealt with depression.
Adams spoke candidly about his mental health, writing in Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight that things haven’t always been easy for the charismatic 7-footer. According to the New Zealand Herald, the book details times growing up when Adams dealt with severe depression away from his family.
The first instance came after his dad Sid died, when Adams was 13. Adams lapsed into bad habits – not going to school and finding himself without a purpose.
“After my dad died, I didn’t have [the fight],” says Adams. “I knew I wanted to do something but I just didn’t know what that thing was. And if a purpose hadn’t come along soon, I would have started looking for something, anything, to feel a high.
“When I think back, I realise that I was actually very lonely and, if I’m honest, probably a little depressed. No one had told us how to cope with grief. We didn’t see a counsellor or go to any therapy sessions.”
