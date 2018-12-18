The Suns Will Waive Austin Rivers To Let Him Be A Free Agent

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards completed a Trevor Ariza for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers swap over the weekend that wasn’t without plenty of drama.

What was originally a three-team deal including the Grizzlies that was called off over confusion over which Brooks would be traded by Memphis became just a two-team deal on Sunday, made official with a trade call on Monday. Ariza would join a Wizards team hoping to shuffle the deck a bit and bring some stability to the wing rotation for a hopeful playoff run.

The Suns get another young player in Oubre who they can effectively try out for a little over half a season before he becomes a restricted free agent. It also seemed like Phoenix was finally getting some point guard help, which they desperately need, but on Monday night it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Suns would be waiving Rivers to let him pursue a roster spot on a contender.