The Wizards And Suns Figured Out A Trevor Ariza Trade Without The Grizzlies

12.15.18 16 mins ago

Trevor Ariza is going to Washington after all, and this time they got it done without the Memphis Grizzlies getting involved.

Ariza was officially traded from Phoenix to the Wizards on Saturday after a hectic Friday night where a deal was widely reported but quickly fell apart. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday afternoon that Ariza would, indeed, be heading to D.C. in a reconfigured deal that this time was much simpler, in part because it didn’t include the Grizzlies and players with the same last name.

The package is a bit different this time, as that was what held up the deal in the first place. A three-team swap would have netted the Wizards Ariza on Friday night, but a disagreement over which Brooks — Dillon or MarShon — would be included in the three-team deal. Washington wanted Dillon. The

It may sound like a sitcom plot, but it actually happened in a real professional sports league and essentially killed the three-team deal that would have given Memphis would have gotten Kelly Oubre Jr. in the deal as well.

