For the second time in the three games he’s played against the New Orleans Pelicans this postseason, Chris Paul came up huge down the stretch of the fourth quarter to carry the Phoenix Suns to a win. Paul had 19 of his 28 points on the night in the game’s final frame, and despite the feisty Pelicans repeatedly responding to an electric hometown crowd, Phoenix was able to take a 2-1 series lead by way of a 114-111 win.

The story of the first half was the play of Suns big man Deandre Ayton, who helped the team take a 59-48 lead into halftime. The former No. 1 overall pick was immense through the game’s opening 24 minutes, leading all scorers with 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting. While the Pelicans hammered Phoenix on the glass — they held a 28-16 rebounding advantage heading into the locker room — Ayton’s seven boards led all players.

He wasn’t the only Suns big man to have a huge first half, as the team’s second-leading scorer was JaVale McGee, who pitched in nine off the bench. Paul nearly had a double-double at halftime — seven points, eight assists — while Landry Shamet showed off his hops on a few occasions.

After their hot shooting won the Pelicans Game 2, both Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum fell back to earth a little bit to start Game 3. Ingram had 13 and McCollum had 12 at halftime, but the pair combined to shoot 8-for-22 from the field and 2-for-9 from three. And outside of 11 first half points from Devonte’ Graham, no one else on New Orleans scored more than four.

The Pelicans also found themselves shorthanded for the second half, as Jaxson Hayes was tossed from the game for a Flagrant 2 foul on Jae Crowder. But in the third quarter, they were able to inch closer and closer to the Suns thanks in part to a 12-0 run, take the lead for brief spells, and find themselves down by only two as the frame came to a close.