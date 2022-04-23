The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a big blow halfway through the second quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 between themselves and the Phoenix Suns. After a jumper from the free throw line by C.J. McCollum went in, third-year center Jaxson Hayes busted out the hit stick and flattened Suns forward Jae Crowder.

After some jawing and Crowder getting held back by some of his teammates, the referees went to the video monitor and determined that Hayes committed a Flagrant 2 foul, thereby ending his night after 10 minutes of work with four points and six rebounds.

Jaxson Hayes just leveled Jae Crowder 👀 pic.twitter.com/oxgjqmDlc1 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 23, 2022

It was not the first time Hayes got a little chippy with a member of the Suns during Game 3, as he unsuccessfully tried to challenge a dunk by Landry Shamet. In the aftermath, Hayes and Mikal Bridges jawed with one another for a moment.

Up up and away Landry Shamet!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/z1UzL7JzlU — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Hayes has started all three games of the series against Phoenix, and while he has not put up gaudy box scores, his length and athleticism have provided problems for the Suns. He entered Friday night’s game with 13 points, four rebounds, and two blocks combined in the first two games of the series, which double as the first time that the former lottery pick has played in the playoffs.