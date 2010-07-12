T.O. and Chad Ochocinco square off at Rucker Park tonight

Although Terrell Owens might be considered one of the best basketball players in the National Football League — he played college hoops at Tennessee-Chattanooga and tried to get on the Sacramento Kings summer-league squad a few years ago — his appearance at Harlem’s Rucker Park tonight won’t include him getting up shots or trying to drop somebody with a crossover.

T.O. and fellow NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, two of the biggest personalities in the game and best players at their position, will be coaching against each other at Rucker in an Entertainers Basketball Classic contest. Both have their own reality shows on VH1 — “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch” and “The T.O. Show” — that premiered new seasons last night. If you’re in the NYC area, the Rucker games start at 6 p.m., and Ocho and T.O.’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

TAGSCHAD OCHOCINCOPlaygroundTERRELL OWENS

