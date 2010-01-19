Teddy Dupay Thinks Weed Will Solve The “Country’s Economic Problems”

Teddy Dupay’s prep career in the state of Florida is legendary. He was part of the same 1998 McDonald’s All American class that boasted Rashard Lewis, Tayshaun Prince, Mike Miller and Corey Maggette. He left Cape Coral Mariner High School as the all-time leading prep scorer in the state’s history with 3,434 points (a record that still stands). While you’d expect the former Florida Gator to be in the NBA right now, he’s actually not playing professional basketball. In fact, he doesn’t even have a normal job. What he is doing, is working tirelessly on a movement that he believes will not only make him rich, but will stimulate the country’s lagging economy.
He wants to legalize weed.
In probably one of the most entertaining articles you’ll read all week, Dupay told FanHouse.com that he’s started S’Boalnation.com, a website that promotes the legalization of marijuana through a marketing network strategy.
According to the FanHouse article:
“S’Boalnation members pay $94.20 to join the cause and $24.20 per month, then are compensated for members they sign up. All expenses (home office, mileage, cell phone, etc.) are tax deductible and Dupay donates $5 of each payment to the charity of each member’s choice. There are incentives for merchandise sales, too.”
Dupay has made headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since he played under Billy Donovan at Florida. On top of a gambling accusation while he was in college, Dupay was charged in 2008 of felony rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping of his long-term girlfriend. He pled guilty to reduced charges and spent 30 days in jail. Since his release, Dupay has reinvented himself as an entrepreneur/visionary.
“This is going to be big, I’m telling you. I feel like I’m on the ground floor of the Internet,” said Dupay, who is currently living in Utah. “We’re not the first advocacy group to realize pot is the answer to our country’s economic problems or environmental problems or dependency on fossil fuels and foreign oil and medical ailments. But we are the first advocacy group that will pay you to stand up for what’s right.”
The best part of the article is when Dupay talks about his past weed use. He claims he hasn’t smoked in a few years and wasn’t big on it to begin with.
“All I knew about pot was that Jason Williams [the former Florida and NBA point guard] smoked a lot of it.”
Unless he married her after the fact, the 2008 accusation of felony rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping was of a former girlfriend, not his wife.
What a moron. At least current job maybe has more upside than his prior Utah telemarketing job. But aside from the weed aspect, it still sounds like a sketchy enterprise.
I think guy would have had a great senior year at UF had he not gotten the boot for gambling. He had finally figured out how to compensate for his lack of height on his shot selection at the college level.
But he really could “light it up” in the basketball sense in H.S.–he had unreal range on his shot.
What a terrible looking mugshot. I guess weed causes you to grow the horrile hair.
@ Diego
You’re right it was his girlfriend not wife
Sounds like a pyramid scheme, but what a cause! and by the way, he’s 100% right. If we ever had a politician with the stones to stand up for it, we’d make BILLIONS in tax dollars and create new jobs all while removing the criminal element. If there was a THC equivalent of the breathalizer, it’d already be done, I’m sure…
THAT’S TOO FUNNY! Instead of trying to play ball overseas, he’s running pyramid scams! oh what tangled webs we weave.
He could ball back in the day. I think he had a 35-inch vertical. Pretty good college player.
That’s what Teddy Dupay looks like now? I could’ve sworn that was Greg Kinnear’s character from Stuck On You.
I been saying this for years. have yet to figure out why alcohol and tobacco is legal, but weed isn’t. (even though chris rock answered that question years ago)
I think eventually it will be legal but this guy won’t get rich off it.
kidnapping and rape huh? Not exactly the best guy to convince people weed is harmless; maybe if he was a doctor you could ignore that crap and just listen to the message, but he gives off serious used car salesman vibe
WTF? He lives in Utah and is trying to legalize weed? He should consider moving to a more liberal state.
WOW! fun to see who really has a clue and who the haters are. the guy could play. the site makes sense. keeping marijuana illegal is really stupid
Interesting, I remember seeing this dude play for florida back in the day. I think he was more of a scorer not point guard, sort of like stephan curry but not as tall or quick. Not sure if he’s any better than Baerera. Probably could of had a solid career in Europe if he stuck with it. More power to him anyway, at least he’s focused on doing something with his life.
Im all for making weed legal especially cuz alcohol is and anybody who actually knows, knows alcohol is way more dangerous than weed but this straight sounds like a pyramid scam. Good luck trying to convince broke ass stoners to pay $95 and $25 monthly hahaha thatll never work and nobody actually thinks itd be Teddy Dupay ex rapist and kiddnapper who would get weed legalized right? love him calling Jason Williams a stoner tho
LOL check out his keyboard in the video
covered in plastic wrap. looks like big teddy is worried about lil teddy’s kids gettin all over his keys
thats aggravated sexual assault
If weed is legalized, we weed out the criminals but along the process also law enforcement!
Law Enforcement will object to this!
haha he looks high in the video..n im sure jayson plus the other florida team members where blazing it up..after practice ;)
Charging ninety-FOUR TWENTY and twenty-FOUR TWENTY is hilarious.
Oh snap, I didn’t notice he “First 48’d” Jayson Williams. Not cool Teddy, not cool.
And from what i understand the major problem with Legalizing weed is not being able to give breathalizers to idiots who will smoke and drive. those idiots will ruin it for everybody else.
Great cause, horrible spokesperson. I live in Cape Coral, FL and he sure could ball in high school. I think he had like 35 a game his senior year.
@KCL: Jobless, lazy stoners are not his target demographic. It is the business people that wear a suit and tie to work everyday and then come home and smoke a bowl that he is trying to reach. To support a cause like this you need responsible smokers that are successful and have ambition to show all the old people and people that have never smoked and just believe it is bad that not all smokers are your typical movie portrayal stoners
Ahh what a great article…BTW it’s already legal here in Cali. In fact I’m gonna head over to one of the hundreds of clubs (stores where you can purchase anything from hemp cookies, to plants, to 8th’s) here in Frisco right after work. It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the states catch up.
America spends over $10 billion dollars a year in the fight against marijuana….Marijuana itself is a Billion dollar industry. If we stopped spending all the money fighting it and directed funds towards selling and producing it, then it would boost the economy. How many crimes are committed after somebody smokes a blunt? None. How many people have beaten their wives or robbed a store after smoking a blunt? None.
Now look at what is legal..How many crimes occur because somebody has been drinking? Tons. How many cases of domestic violence happen that involve alcohol? Tons. How many cars are crashed involving alcohol? Tons.
Teddy Dupay has a horrible business plan, but weed will help the economy. I did a research paper in my statistical psychology class about how marijuana use affects performance. There have been no studies done that show marijuana affects any of your abilities besides short term memory. N also the ultimate case study was done on myself, I wrote the paper high and I got a B…N u would be surprised how many people in society smoke weed but won’t admit to it.