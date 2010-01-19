Teddy Dupay Thinks Weed Will Solve The “Country’s Economic Problems”

Teddy Dupay’s prep career in the state of Florida is legendary. He was part of the same 1998 McDonald’s All American class that boasted Rashard Lewis, Tayshaun Prince, Mike Miller and Corey Maggette. He left Cape Coral Mariner High School as the all-time leading prep scorer in the state’s history with 3,434 points (a record that still stands). While you’d expect the former Florida Gator to be in the NBA right now, he’s actually not playing professional basketball. In fact, he doesn’t even have a normal job. What he is doing, is working tirelessly on a movement that he believes will not only make him rich, but will stimulate the country’s lagging economy.

He wants to legalize weed.

In probably one of the most entertaining articles you’ll read all week, Dupay told FanHouse.com that he’s started S’Boalnation.com, a website that promotes the legalization of marijuana through a marketing network strategy.

According to the FanHouse article:

“S’Boalnation members pay $94.20 to join the cause and $24.20 per month, then are compensated for members they sign up. All expenses (home office, mileage, cell phone, etc.) are tax deductible and Dupay donates $5 of each payment to the charity of each member’s choice. There are incentives for merchandise sales, too.”

Dupay has made headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since he played under Billy Donovan at Florida. On top of a gambling accusation while he was in college, Dupay was charged in 2008 of felony rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping of his long-term girlfriend. He pled guilty to reduced charges and spent 30 days in jail. Since his release, Dupay has reinvented himself as an entrepreneur/visionary.

“This is going to be big, I’m telling you. I feel like I’m on the ground floor of the Internet,” said Dupay, who is currently living in Utah. “We’re not the first advocacy group to realize pot is the answer to our country’s economic problems or environmental problems or dependency on fossil fuels and foreign oil and medical ailments. But we are the first advocacy group that will pay you to stand up for what’s right.”

The best part of the article is when Dupay talks about his past weed use. He claims he hasn’t smoked in a few years and wasn’t big on it to begin with.

“All I knew about pot was that Jason Williams [the former Florida and NBA point guard] smoked a lot of it.”