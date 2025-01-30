Last year, the NBA was rocked by its first major betting scandal in some time when Jontay Porter was found to have manipulated his performances as part of a gambling ring that resulted in federal charges for Porter and others. Porter was banned for life from the NBA and has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role, as he conspired with bettors to purposefully remove himself from games with injury to ensure the under on various player props would hit as part of a scheme to erase gambling debts he had that were unrelated to the NBA.

Recently, we learned Porter was not just in connection with the bettors prior to games, but also sent texts to the bettors during a Raptors game he was playing in. While this appeared to be an isolated incident, the Wall Street Journal brings word of another federal investigation into some irregular bets that were flagged from the same group on Terry Rozier prop unders when he was on the Hornets from a March 2023 game against the Pelicans.

In that game, Rozier started and played the first 9.5 minutes before checking out in a timeout and never returning with a foot injury. According to the Wall Street Journal, federal investigators are looking into whether he purposefully manipulated his performance to allow the under to hit on his props in that game as well.

The game in question took place on March 23, 2023, when Rozier was a member of the Charlotte Hornets. The betting on Rozier was strange enough that day to raise alarms at U.S. Integrity, a firm that works with sports entities, gambling operators and government agencies to monitor betting markets for suspicious activity.

The NBA released a statement to the Wall Street Journal about the investigation, noting they were made aware of the bets being flagged and investigated the matter and found no violations of NBA rules.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

Rozier left that game with “right foot discomfort,” per the official Hornets PR release from that night, and was doubtful to return. Going back and watching the game on League Pass, it’s understandable why federal investigators may have some questions regarding that injury designation. There’s not a clear moment where an injury occurs and he appears to be moving normally in the possessions leading into the timeout when he checks out.

On the three possessions prior, Rozier leaps to steal the ball, pushes it up the floor, and passes it to Kelly Oubre, who missed a three. He then runs back on defense, takes the ball out after a made three, brings the ball up the floor, dribbles into traffic, passes it, gets it back, and passes to Dennis Smith Jr., who misses a baseline shot. Rozier then runs back on defense, Brandon Ingram hits a three, and he walks towards the Hornets bench.