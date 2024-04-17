The NBA Banned Jontay Porter For Life For Violating Gambling Rules

Jontay Porter’s NBA career is over after the league’s investigations into allegations that he purposefully manipulated his own prop bets found evidence that not only corroborated that activity, but also found he bet on at least 13 NBA games via an associate’s account.

The NBA released a statement on Wednesday with the findings of their investigation, as well as the news that Porter was receiving a lifetime ban from playing in the league (which Adam Silver said was on the table earlier this month).

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/h2TIkaE7xs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 17, 2024

According to the league’s findings, Porter relayed information to known sports bettors about his health status, allowing them to bet the unders on his prop bets. One bettor placed an $80,000 parlay that netted $1.1 million in winnings. Porter made sure his prop bets went active by playing in the game, but also ensured they came in as unders by checking out early by saying he “felt ill.” That large activity on Porter’s unsurprisingly prop bets raised red flags for the sportsbooks, who flagged the activity as suspicious and alerted the league.

They also found he bet on at least 13 NBA games from January to March of 2024 while traveling with the Raptors G League affiliate, including a parlay that included the Raptors losing (the parlay lost). In total, Porter won just north of $21,000 on those NBA bets in full, which will certainly not cover the loss of a paycheck from playing professional basketball ever again.