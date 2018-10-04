Terry Rozier Thinks That ‘Puma’s The New Wave’ Of Basketball Footwear

Getty Image

One of the offseason’s most intriguing stories was a new challenger in the shoe war that surrounds the NBA. Nike is still the global power when it comes to basketball sneakers, with Jordan Brand itself dominating the market across the spectrum.

It’s clear, though, that other shoemakers are confident they can find a — pun intended — foothold in the marketplace, and some have made moves to get back into the industry in a big way. One example this offseason came amid Gordon Hayward’s pursuit of a new shoe deal. That included Nike, of course, but also brands like New Balance and Anta. A deal with New Balance would have been a significant step into the market for the company, but Hayward chose Chinese shoemaker Anta, which most notably sponsors Warriors star Klay Thompson.

The biggest change in the shoemaker landscape is the resurgence of Puma. It signed a handful of the top NBA Draft picks and is clearly making a renewed effort in the basketball shoe marketplace. It’s been two decades since Puma was a serious player in basketball, but signing the likes of Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith is an impressive start.

Earlier in the week Terry Rozier, also a Puma athlete, said he felt the company is primed to make a big entry into the marketplace and change its perception among sneakerheads.