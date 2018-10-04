Terry Rozier Thinks That ‘Puma’s The New Wave’ Of Basketball Footwear

10.04.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the offseason’s most intriguing stories was a new challenger in the shoe war that surrounds the NBA. Nike is still the global power when it comes to basketball sneakers, with Jordan Brand itself dominating the market across the spectrum.

It’s clear, though, that other shoemakers are confident they can find a — pun intended — foothold in the marketplace, and some have made moves to get back into the industry in a big way. One example this offseason came amid Gordon Hayward’s pursuit of a new shoe deal. That included Nike, of course, but also brands like New Balance and Anta. A deal with New Balance would have been a significant step into the market for the company, but Hayward chose Chinese shoemaker Anta, which most notably sponsors Warriors star Klay Thompson.

The biggest change in the shoemaker landscape is the resurgence of Puma. It signed a handful of the top NBA Draft picks and is clearly making a renewed effort in the basketball shoe marketplace. It’s been two decades since Puma was a serious player in basketball, but signing the likes of Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith is an impressive start.

Earlier in the week Terry Rozier, also a Puma athlete, said he felt the company is primed to make a big entry into the marketplace and change its perception among sneakerheads.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Adidas#Boston Celtics
TAGSadidasBOSTON CELTICSDEMARCUS COUSINSNIKEPumaterry rozier

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP