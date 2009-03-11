Tex Winter: “I See A Lot of Warts On This Team”

I have no idea what a “wart” looks like on a basketball team, but from the sound of it, it’s not good. And when something negative comes out of Tex Winters‘ mouth, even Phil Jackson is listening.

The mastermind behind the triangle offense doesn’t think that the Lakers have been playing nearly as well as they could be, and is worried about how they’re going to fare over the home stretch.



With L.A.’s schedule back-loaded with road games, Winters (and probably the entirety of Laker Nation) is concerned that their squad will get road-weary heading into the most important part of their season.

“I feel like our record is a whole lot better than how we’ve played,” Winter said. “I don’t think we’re playing nearly as good as our record indicates. I’m amazed at the record we’ve got. I see a lot of warts on this team. I think we got off to a good start. I think our schedule is going to get tougher.”

Twelve of L.A.’s remaining 19 games are against teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, their toughest back-to-back-to-back stretch is coming up right now – at Houston, at San Antonio, and home against Dallas. They host Philly after that, and though they’re a playoff team, even Tex Winters isn’t worried about them (sorry, Pat). If they can make it through this span – without Lamar Odom for tonight’s game – they should be fine.

Do you think that L.A. isn’t playing up to their potential right now?

Source: SI