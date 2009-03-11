Tex Winter: “I See A Lot of Warts On This Team”

I have no idea what a “wart” looks like on a basketball team, but from the sound of it, it’s not good. And when something negative comes out of Tex Winters‘ mouth, even Phil Jackson is listening.
The mastermind behind the triangle offense doesn’t think that the Lakers have been playing nearly as well as they could be, and is worried about how they’re going to fare over the home stretch.
With L.A.’s schedule back-loaded with road games, Winters (and probably the entirety of Laker Nation) is concerned that their squad will get road-weary heading into the most important part of their season.
“I feel like our record is a whole lot better than how we’ve played,” Winter said. “I don’t think we’re playing nearly as good as our record indicates. I’m amazed at the record we’ve got. I see a lot of warts on this team. I think we got off to a good start. I think our schedule is going to get tougher.”
Twelve of L.A.’s remaining 19 games are against teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, their toughest back-to-back-to-back stretch is coming up right now – at Houston, at San Antonio, and home against Dallas. They host Philly after that, and though they’re a playoff team, even Tex Winters isn’t worried about them (sorry, Pat). If they can make it through this span – without Lamar Odom for tonight’s game – they should be fine.
Do you think that L.A. isn’t playing up to their potential right now?
Source: SI
they are definitely having some issues right now..i don’t know if it’s fatigue or loss of concetration but they aren’t playing their best, that’s for sure…i hope bynum gets back so they get some extra energy…’cause they look like they could use it. is still think that with home court advantage in the west they are not going to lose 4 of 7
they are SOFT and have no playoff winning material appart from Kobe and his death stare.
yeah we soft Rodnet thats why we were the first team to beast our way 50 wins after we lost our starting C.. Go have a coke and smile with that hating shit..
And no we arent playing our best ball and its cuz our bench has lost it luster.. Farmar’s knee injury knocked him off track because he was having a good year before that.. And im starting to think nobody on our team really likes Vujacic nemore cept Pau.. Vujacic & Farmars shooting percentage is down from last year as is damn near everyone elses.. Ariza and Mbenga are the only servicable pieces right now.. if Farmar and Vujacic aint scoring they are pretty useless..
our bench used to get us back into games.. not anymore.. we do need Bynum back so we can send Lamar back to the bench and hopefully thatll reignite the bench and starters.. Like Tex said our record looks a lot better than our play right now..
is he insinuating that they’ve peaked too early?
yo LakeShow I have no hate in me, lets see what happens when the games count and Kobe starts ripping everybody about not having his DNA disseminated.
I like Josh Powell coming off the bench, I would like to see more of him once they get AB back
@3 – I didn’t really notice it, but it does seem like Vujacic has something going on. Farmar is nice when healthy and I like Ariza, but he isn’t Bynum. Even though he’s overrated, they are a different team with Bynum. But as soon as it gets tough, Kobe will get mad, scowl, bark at his guys, body language goes to hell, then start pouting, and *poof* Lakers are bounced.
Lakers will come through and finish strong. We have a solid bench and once kobe is pissed he will win games. I would like to see Lakers and Cavs in da finals but wouldnt mind boston again. Fuck boston though
odom is pathetic he really is
IDL
Pinning your hopes on Bynum being healthy come playoff time? I bet he won’t be back at all this season. I can hear the excuses already…just like last year.
I’ve been saying that all along that the Lakers ain’t playing what theuir recor indicates whatsoever.It’s telling alie. With talent the guys have there,they really aintr using that to the best of their ability and I can see it costing them down the line.First off they were supposed to be a much better defensive team,not to mention efficient offensivelyYiou not gonna hear Kobe complaining because he’s more than happy shooting the ball.Lakers need to find a team identity not the Kobe shooting spree.What if Kobe gets an injury ,I reALLY THINK HE SHOULD SIT OUT A FEW GAMES,LOLWELL NOT REALLY,BUT FOR NOW HE’S PREVENTING THE CHEMISTRY FROM DEVELOPING
A CONCERNED LAKER FAN
How much are you bettin he won’t be back by the playoffs?
That’s amazin how you got that inside info when nothing’s been leaked except that he’s on schedule.
Try not to hate us cuz Nellie’s runnin your Warriors into the ground and you guys maybe made a mistake in givin big money to Monta….and Maggette
LA isn’t playing up to their potential. My biggest concern has been what a lot of folks have been saying. They score so easily and effortlessly that they don’t put as much effort as they need to on defense and we all know Defense (still) wins championships) I’m looking at the West and it’s not going to be a joke come playoff time. San Antonio could potentially give the Lakers problems, and Utah is playing great basketball right now. Houston is also playing pretty well. If the Lakers don’t improve their defense and rebounding they could potentially get upset.
What are you talking about iannyb??
We are the top scoring team in the League and in the top 15 for D.. efficient offense?? Guys are tired right now and Kobe was ASKED to pick up the slack.. i more worry about Lamar Odom being inconsistent and a waste of PT.. i worry about the benches chemistry and i worry about AB making it back..
For a laker fan you certainly do have a lot og BS to say about Kobe.. the main REASON we sit at 50 wins right now..
IM CONCERNED YOU ARE A LAKER FAN..
you think we win 50 games this year or last year without Kobe always “jacking” like you always blurt out??
I think we are getting to complacent Kariz.. The last couple road losses we came out and expected to take their best and give half back and come out with a win..
We need some motivation.. cuz its never pretty when you back into the playoffs.. in any sport for that matter..
They have a roster full of Euro-soft players and castoffs… it’s ridiculous that people have ever thought this team was head-and-shoulders above anyone else.
@ Lakeshow
You need to tune that dude out. He’s a “laker fan”, but when we win, it’s in spite of Kobe and when we lose, it’s because of Kobe. Reality check might be needed cuz some fans either don’t remember the Sedale Threatt-Anthony Peeler-Ced Ceballos days or just been spoiled by the Shaq-Kobe days.
You right, tho. We are complacent. I been sayin for weeks that the team is just bored. We know we can beat anybody out west. We been at the top of the west since day 1. AB gets hurt and we just kept on rollin. Now boredom has set in. The west is jockeyin for position under us. Everybody else got major injuries (Manu, Peja, TMac, KG, Jameer)and the Jazz are goin on their annual streak where they fool their fans into thinkin they can get to the finals.
Fact is we swept both Cleveland and Boston and nothing matters until the finals so how you want players to get up for Portland?
K dizzle……….. fuck you.
Lol Kdizzle.. thinking of Anthony Peeler reminds me of Boomerang when Eddie Murphy had Eartha Kitts poster in his office.. bad memories lol
We’ll be alright.. Bynum should be back since he is on schedule and once he comes back so does some of our manhood.. i just hope we get some momentum back before the seasons out.. if not oh well.. i still dont see someone takin 4 from us with HC advantage..
dennis……..lick nut
Catch feelins in the privacy of your own mind
The Lakers are just overrated.We all know they Kobe and a bunch of skilled pussies.U cant have all them skill finesse(soft) players without one backhand smacker around to enforce shit.When LO is you’re enforcer you are soft.It will get exposed.AGAIN.
yes, they are not playing to their potential…imagine if they were.
they have the best(tie)record in the league, but they haven’t played to their potential, if only they would…
i don’t think they can make it to the west finals with the attitude some of the players have, especially lamar and lately trevor.
since trevor had those 2 concussions, he has not been the same player.
some think kobe has the best supporting cast, he doesn’t, maybe on paper, but these guys don’t give effort, at first they did, not anymore. if kobe’s not in their behind pushing them, they would not have the record they have. you just have to watch every game to know that the guys have talent, but not the heart.
well, mbenga works his big heart out, but he’s not that good.
while i agree with you Doc on the LO being the worst enforcer in the world issue i cant help but wonder..
then how did we sweep Boston and Cleveland this year?? how would a bunch of softies with skill go into Boston and Cleveland BACK TO BACK and beat those teams rough teams at the end of a road trip?? Boston is supposed to be the toughest team in NBA right?? and isnt Lebron gods gift to basketball??
crazy how a bunch of skilled pussies done that.. but lemme guess none those games meant anything to anybody.. not until playoff time right??
Lakeshow,
I agree, but I don’t like the lack of motivation I’ve seen for the last month or so on defense. Earlier in the season this team was playing some really great D, now not so much. I don’t know if Bynum means that much or what, but I’m not liking the rate at which the team gives up 100+ lately.
i know..
Its like we back to thinking all we have to do outscore people.. but big AB will make a bit of a difference after he sends a couple of shots packing his first couple games back.. and hopefully it will juice the whole team to play better D.. i like Powell too.
You never know.. we could be pulling an Horry and just waiting for the money season lol
Yeah I also like Powell. True, actually now that I think about it this whole Tex Winter statement could just be a little ploy into rousing the team to play better. Maybe he sees they’ve gotten complacent or bored and this is his way of telling them, look don’t be walking around like your shit don’t stink. You ain’t the champions until you win that trophy.
I just love it when “true” Laker fans challenge the fanhood of others if they even suggest that Kobe may be part of the problem. Keep telling yourselves that everyone else on the team sucks. Without Pau you wouldn’t have swept the Celts or the Cavs in the regular season.
Carry on, folks.
4 minutes left: Kobe checks in and proceeds to rip Houston and Ronny’s hearts out. Gonna love to see how Ianny and other Kobe hatin “Laker fans” spin this into Kobe destroyin team chemistry. Why is Kobe the best?
Watch the final 4 minutes. Any challenge, anybody…
@ K Dizzle
What a difference a year makes on peoples’ memories. Wasn’t Bynum supposed to come back from injury last year in time for the playoffs? He’s coming off a major knee injury. He might be back by the playoffs, but getting back into game shape is another story. I doubt he’ll be back to 100% anytime this season.
One thing is for sure though, a less than 100% Bynum is better than 100% Odom.