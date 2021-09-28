Getty Image
DimeMag

Thaddeus Young Praises How Nice Spurs Players Are: ‘There Are Not Any Buttholes’

TwitterAssociate Editor

Thaddeus Young found himself on the move this offseason. After spending each of the last two years as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Young was part of the package that the team put together to send to San Antonio in exchange for DeMar DeRozan. Now, Young is getting used to a new place, and the early returns on his teammates seem promising.

Young was asked about the group around him in San Antonio, and he was very complimentary of the collection of players around him in his new digs. In particular, Young loves the mentality possessed by his new teammates, and he made this clear by using the word “buttholes.”

The Spurs have, for quite some time, had a pretty well-defined culture that has revolved around a bunch of guys who seem like they’re nice enough — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, DeRozan, etc. Now, Young is prepared to take the franchise’s apparent no jerks policy and be the latest player to follow in this strong tradition. He should also help on the court, too, as San Antonio looks to make it back to the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game as a steady veteran hand for the Bulls last year.

