The 10 Best LeBron James/Dwyane Wade Alley-Oops

All along, it’s been a running joke amongst NBA fans. The Big Three in Miami is really only the Big Two. We know whatandare… no one is quite sure what to make ofor how to include him. Well now we know: Bosh is out indefinitely with the abdominal injury he suffered in Game 1 yesterday afternoon, and the whisperings are that the Third Wheel may miss this second round series with the Pacers. That leaves the Heatles in exactly the same position they’ve always been… a bunch of role players supporting the two most unstoppable fast-break options in the league.

James didn’t have a great start yesterday after receiving the MVP trophy in his newly-customized sneakers. But he did catch this awesome half-court pass from Wade for a pretty finish.

Was it a spectacular alley-oop? Yes. But since these two put together more highlights than a stalker filing through Scarlett Johansson‘s personal photos, this one is nothing more than another notch on the belt.

Whether Miami can overcome the loss of Bosh inside is up for debate. In the meantime, here are the 10 best alley-oops Wade and ‘Bron have connected on…