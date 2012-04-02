The 10 Best NCAA Basketball Championship Games Ever

In my bracket, I had Kentucky and UNC. The two best teams, I figured, should meet again to determine the 2012 championship. Thenwas taken out in the air by a lumbering big man in the round of 32, and everything was turned on its head. Kentucky might look like runaway favorites tonight with a top six that could probably play with any core group of any college team in the past 20 years. But we’ve seen upsets before. In college basketball, sometimes talent can be trumped by experience, andandhave a history together. It’s not likely they’ll lead Kansas to yet another championship upset over. But it’s not out of the question either.

I’m just hoping for a great game. There’s enough talent to make it memorable. But to become one of the best championship games, it’ll take more than talent.

Here are the 10 best NCAA Championship Games ever.

*** *** ***

10. 1997: Arizona vs. Kentucky

The ‘Cats were my favorite college team of all time, so since this is my list, I’m including them over Butler/Duke in 2010 (Even though it was almost the most improbable champion ever) and UNC/Kansas in 1957 (Even though Wilt Chamberlain was involved in this three overtime game. Too bad hardly anyone even scored in the overtime periods.). This Arizona team is the only team to ever beat three No. 1 seeds in the tournament, and included a backcourt of Mike Bibby, Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson with Jason Terry off the bench. In this game, ‘Zona pulled off the upset in overtime behind Tournament MOP, Simon.



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. 1989: Michigan vs. Seton Hall

Somewhat overlooked because it lacked a defining moment, this was still one of the best championship games of all time, and definitely in the top three or four of the past 23 years. Rumeal Robinson made two free throws to lift the Wolverines to a one-point overtime win, but it was Glen Rice who was the difference. He took time off from banging Sarah Palin to drop 31 points.

