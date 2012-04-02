The 10 Best NCAA Basketball Championship Games Ever

I’m just hoping for a great game. There’s enough talent to make it memorable. But to become one of the best championship games, it’ll take more than talent.
Here are the 10 best NCAA Championship Games ever.
*** *** ***
10. 1997: Arizona vs. Kentucky
The ‘Cats were my favorite college team of all time, so since this is my list, I’m including them over Butler/Duke in 2010 (Even though it was almost the most improbable champion ever) and UNC/Kansas in 1957 (Even though Wilt Chamberlain was involved in this three overtime game. Too bad hardly anyone even scored in the overtime periods.). This Arizona team is the only team to ever beat three No. 1 seeds in the tournament, and included a backcourt of Mike Bibby, Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson with Jason Terry off the bench. In this game, ‘Zona pulled off the upset in overtime behind Tournament MOP, Simon.
9. 1989: Michigan vs. Seton Hall
Somewhat overlooked because it lacked a defining moment, this was still one of the best championship games of all time, and definitely in the top three or four of the past 23 years. Rumeal Robinson made two free throws to lift the Wolverines to a one-point overtime win, but it was Glen Rice who was the difference. He took time off from banging Sarah Palin to drop 31 points.