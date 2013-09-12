The 20 Most Unstoppable Players In NBA 2K Video Game History

Video games are supposed to be a virtual adaptation to the product we see on the court, especially in basketball. This being said, we all can think of players that pop into our heads that were virtually unstoppable in a video game. Those players that your friends considered cheating if you used… yeah, those guys. The teams that your friend (who never played before) used and almost beat you.

Remember all those arguments back in college when you’d face off with a roommate and he’d refuse — flat out REFUSE — to use any other players? And then you’d look at the stats at the end of it and it’d be something like: LeBron James – 68 points. The rest of the Cavs – 11. Oh the memories.

With the release of the NBA video games for 2013-14 just around the corner, I compiled this list of the best NBA 2K players from my 2K playing days, some of them being virtual players that were a lot better than their real game suggested.

20. ANDRE IGUODALA

NBA 2K13

In real life, Andre Iguodala plays like a poor man’s LeBron James. In 2K13, Iggy plays like LeBron James. It’s kind of insane — he definitely falls into the list of players whose video “game” is better than their actual game. No knock on the guy, but he’s crazy in 2K13. His jumper is way more reliable than it is in real life, and in 2K13 he has the ability to dunk over anyone and everyone. Iggy has long been a video game terror, going all the way back to the years where guys would morph to the hoop from like 15 feet away.

Iguodala can throw it down, but not at the rate that he does in 2K13. Iguodala rarely scores over 20 points a game, but his virtual game makes it hard to NOT score 20-plus with the guy. I’m a Sixers fan and watched him for many years. I would’ve DIED for the 2K13 version of Andre Iguodala in real life.

