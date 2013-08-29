The 30 Best Basketball Commercials Of All Time

Sportscenter has released a ton of memorable ads, but for me, that particular one will always stick out.
From the days of Magic, Larry and Michael to the present, we’ve all found personal connections in commercials. I can still remember watching the MJ “Frozen Moment” ad, rubber basketball in my hands, a No. 23 jersey on my back. I still remember Tracy McGrady‘s first adidas spot, and how it felt like the world was changing because T-Mac was defying the physics of sports. And who can go on about commercials and not mention Reebok and Allen Iverson? They shut it down for nearly a decade together.
But a list of the best of the best is nearly impossible. We’ve tried, and while we’re sure a few were lost over the years, we think this is a pretty solid list on its own. Here are our 30 favorite basketball commercials ever…
30. GATORADE – “Good Vs. Bad”
Year: 2007
Who: Dwyane Wade and the angel/devil dilemma
29. FOOT LOCKER – “The ‘Melos” & “Harden Soul”
Year: 2012, 2013
Who: Carmelo Anthony and his clones; James Harden making his R&B debut
28. JORDAN BRAND – “Blake & Drain”
Year: 2013
Who: Blake Griffin and a young fella off the street
27. ADIDAS – Kobe Bryant
Year: 1998
Who: Kobe Bryant before he became the Mamba
26. REEBOK – The Jump Shot
Year: When D-Miles existed
Who: Darius Miles, Allen Iverson, Jamal Crawford, Steve Francis, Baron Davis
Number 6 got me hooked on playing basketball as a kid, so nice to see you reach back into the archives Dime.
Did I miss the And 1 Commercial with Steve Francis and Scarface rappin?. That was classic.
The Styles P and KG commercial was dope.
What about Reebok’s commercial from the 80s…Lamar Mundane? He shooting threes yelling “Layup”!
This is the best nba commerical ever.. how is this not on the list
