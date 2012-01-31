The 35 Greatest McDonald’s High School All Americans

Growing up, your goal might’ve been just to make varsity. Once there, maybe you started shooting for All-Star status. A select few possibly made it all the way to All-State. But if you’re chosen to play in the McDonald’s All American Game, you’re one of the very best of the very best, the peak of high school hoops. It’s history is littered with Hall of Famers and all-time greats. In a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the McDonald’s All American High School Boys Basketball Game, today, the McDonald’s All American Games unveiled its list of 35 of the Greatest McDonald’s All Americans. The list features many of the game’s greatest players – both past and present.

“For 35 years, the McDonald’s All American Games have showcased the top high school basketball players nationwide,” said Morgan Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “These 35 players are representative of all the great players that have played in the McDonald’s All American Games over the years.”

With this year’s game scheduled for March 28 (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), members of the McDonald’s All-American Games selection committee voted on the following 35 as the greatest ever. In determining the list, all past McDonald’s All Americans were considered based on his high school career and performance in the McDonald’s All American Games, success at the collegiate and professional level, and post-career accomplishments:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson (1977)

Clark Kellogg (1979)

Ralph Sampson (1979)

Isiah Thomas (1979)

Dominique Wilkins (1979)

James Worthy (1979)

Sam Perkins (1980)

Glenn “Doc” Rivers (1980)

Patrick Ewing (1981)

Michael Jordan (1981)

Chris Mullin (1981)

Kenny Smith (1983)

Danny Manning (1984)

Larry Johnson (1987)

Christian Laettner (1988)

Alonzo Mourning (1988)

Bobby Hurley (1989)

Shaquille O’Neal (1989)

Grant Hill (1990)

Glenn Robinson (1991)

Jason Kidd (1992)

Jerry Stackhouse (1993)

Vince Carter (1995)

Kevin Garnett (1995)

Paul Pierce (1995)

Kobe Bryant (1996)

Jay Williams (1999)

Carmelo Anthony (2002)

Amare Stoudemire (2002)

LeBron James (2003)

Chris Paul (2003)

Dwight Howard (2004)

Tyler Hansbrough (2005)

Kevin Durant (2006)

Derrick Rose (2007)

“This list of great McDonald’s All Americans recognizes 35 years of basketball excellence,” said Douglas Freeland, director of the McDonald’s All American Games, in a press release. “These players are a veritable ‘who’s who’ of basketball’s modern era.”

