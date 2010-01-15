The ’72-73 Sixers’ Record Is In Serious Jeopardy

Somewhere in the world, Manny Leaks, Jeff Halliburton and John Q. Trapp are all probably keeping a close eye on the New Jersey Nets’ season. Not because they’re necessarily fans, but because their infamous 36-year-old record could be broken by the Nets this season. Whether they want to admit it or not, Leaks, Halliburton and Trapp were all members of the ’72-73 Philadelphia 76ers squad that went 9-73, which was the worst record in NBA history.
This could definitely be the year the ’72-73 Sixers will be bumped off that top spot (or low spot I guess). Lets face it, the Nets are kind of horrible. New Jersey, who already broke the record for the worst start (0-18) earlier this season, are on pace to win just 7 games. Again…SEVEN games total. Right now, the Nets are 3-35 and have dropped nine of their last 10. They are obviously focusing on their future (particularly this summer’s free agency) and have been blowing up their roster by getting rid of vets like Rafer Alston and Eduardo Najara.
While the Nets are focusing on tomorrow rather than today, does that mean they’re tanking the season? After all, John Wall is the grand prize for the team that’s lucky enough to win the lottery. Yesterday, we talked about how there was speculation that the ’02-03 Cavs threw their season in order to land LeBron. At this point, bringing Wall to Jersey and eventually Brooklyn would be enormous for the franchise and would improve their chances to sign one of this summer’s top free agents like ‘Bron or D-Wade or Joe Johnson.
The issue now is whether the Nets have enough pride to avoid the wrong side of the history books. Who wants to have their name associated with a record like that? I’m sure Leaks, Halliburton and Trapp go by the rule: don’t ask, don’t tell. John Wall or no John Wall, I think the Nets are trying to avoid that mark and want to get their win total in double digits by the end of the season.
A Look At The Two Worst Teams In NBA History
1972-’73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73) – You think the Sixers are bad now, you should have seen them 36 years ago. They started their season 0-15 and at another point in the season lost 20 straight. The ever-so-harsh Philly media dubbed the squad, “The 9 and 73ers.”
1992-’93 Dallas Mavericks (11-71) – With the Mavs being a playoff team for most of the past 10 years, it’s easy forget that the franchise used to be viewed as the worst destination in the NBA to play. Basically, the Nets of today’s era. The ’92-93 Mavs would have likely dethroned the ’72-73 Sixers if they hadn’t signed their first round draft pick, Jim Jackson, (who originally refused to sign) in March of ’93.
damm……..If New Jersey gets the first I really think John Wall should stay another year at Kentucky,Im pretty sure he wouldn’t want to go to such a shitty team.
I hate any and every player that does not play for a “lowly” team, especially after being drafted. Players should be able to express their feelings, but to out-right adamantly refuse to play? It’s disrespectful to the league because, hey guess what, IT’S YOUR JOB.
Kiki Vandeweghe, Jim Jackson, and Kurt Thomas (and in the NFL Eli Manning) are some of the few players that deserve no respect from this.
Thank God they put in that rookie scale. That way holdouts are a thing of the past. Yeah, it is disrespectful for guys to refuse to play for teams they are drafted too. I’m pretty sure the city of Vancouver still hates Steve Francis with a passion
To think Vince Carter had a lesser talented team fighting for a playoff spot….speaks volumes about that mans game…ish is crazy….and they actually are really good at the PG spot and Center with Harris and Lopez..they just need that guy with an all round game….
It is disrespectful but for leagues that are making it available for players to do such, it’s really more on the league I would say than the player.
I mean if it’s money or a sorry team, dudes should play but in the same instance I would hold out for a better team or more pay too if the league is going to allow me to do so.
I also undestand teams losing real bad, and some teams tanking and but my thing is, it’s going to be a sad day for teams that are holding out financially or tanking seasons and still come away with NOTHING for next season.
I mean New York, Miami, Jersey, Washington and even Houston could very well have no LeBron, Bosh, Wade or whoever else is available.
IF, and this is a HUGE IF, the Nets get John Wall and manage to sign LeBron James…WOW.
John Wall, Devin Harris, LeBron, Yi, and Brook. That is a damn fine starting 5. Even if they just manage to sign a random top 5 free agent and get a top 5 pick, they should be pretty nice. Keyword being SHOULD.
Building on what I typed up there, if the Nets SOMEHOW managed to get Yao for Brook…imagine the All Star game voting…the Nets could be the first team in history to have their starting 5 starting the All Star game. There ain’t no way China lets any team with Yi and Yao not get a billion fucking votes. Not to mention LeBron James hype added to the mix. If LeBron can get Mo Williams into the game, and China can get a Tmac that has only played 3 games or something possibility into the game…a singularity will probably develop when combining both of those forces of nature and destroy the world.
all i can say is i LOVE seeing the mavs on that list so i am hoping the nets win 12. they will still be the worst team come loto time.
Kevin Durant went to Seattle and was the biggest piece in turning that sorry team around. If you’re a top pick, you should expect to go to a team that sucks and play your ass off trying to change that.
All they need is win back-to-back games and these Nets be okay.
They’re averaging 1 win every 10 games, so until then, f*ck yeah, “The 9 and 73ers'” record is in jeopardy.
I think they’ll probably win like 4 or 5 out of their last 10, when the playoff seeds are set, and they’re no longer the only team that doesn’t care about winning or losing anymore…
brown when KD got drafted they still had ray allen and rashard lewis. If GO landed to em they probably wouldn’t have traded both of those guys. but I see your point. the nets are terrible. the mavs were right trading for J Kidd. D Harris needs good players around him ti be succesfull Jkidd makes bad players look succesfull. with J kidd this would be a 25 to 30 win team. add VC and you have a 500 team in the east it’s that easy. How many games has minnesota won? they’re terrible as well. I red the other day that two guys who are 6-9 or shorter and not particularly athletic can’t play without an athletic big who got their back. the twin normal height 4/5 combination if minnesota isn’t working. johny flyn is what he is a short scorer a la will bynum corey brewer is finaly stepping his game up but he’s still 168 pounds. I see lebron signin a two or three year deal with the cavs see how far they go in those years and if he’s still unsuccesfull he’ll join the nets in brooklyn