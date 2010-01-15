The ’72-73 Sixers’ Record Is In Serious Jeopardy

Somewhere in the world, Manny Leaks, Jeff Halliburton and John Q. Trapp are all probably keeping a close eye on the New Jersey Nets’ season. Not because they’re necessarily fans, but because their infamous 36-year-old record could be broken by the Nets this season. Whether they want to admit it or not, Leaks, Halliburton and Trapp were all members of the ’72-73 Philadelphia 76ers squad that went 9-73, which was the worst record in NBA history.

This could definitely be the year the ’72-73 Sixers will be bumped off that top spot (or low spot I guess). Lets face it, the Nets are kind of horrible. New Jersey, who already broke the record for the worst start (0-18) earlier this season, are on pace to win just 7 games. Again…SEVEN games total. Right now, the Nets are 3-35 and have dropped nine of their last 10. They are obviously focusing on their future (particularly this summer’s free agency) and have been blowing up their roster by getting rid of vets like Rafer Alston and Eduardo Najara.

While the Nets are focusing on tomorrow rather than today, does that mean they’re tanking the season? After all, John Wall is the grand prize for the team that’s lucky enough to win the lottery. Yesterday, we talked about how there was speculation that the ’02-03 Cavs threw their season in order to land LeBron. At this point, bringing Wall to Jersey and eventually Brooklyn would be enormous for the franchise and would improve their chances to sign one of this summer’s top free agents like ‘Bron or D-Wade or Joe Johnson.

The issue now is whether the Nets have enough pride to avoid the wrong side of the history books. Who wants to have their name associated with a record like that? I’m sure Leaks, Halliburton and Trapp go by the rule: don’t ask, don’t tell. John Wall or no John Wall, I think the Nets are trying to avoid that mark and want to get their win total in double digits by the end of the season.

A Look At The Two Worst Teams In NBA History

1972-’73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73) – You think the Sixers are bad now, you should have seen them 36 years ago. They started their season 0-15 and at another point in the season lost 20 straight. The ever-so-harsh Philly media dubbed the squad, “The 9 and 73ers.”

1992-’93 Dallas Mavericks (11-71) – With the Mavs being a playoff team for most of the past 10 years, it’s easy forget that the franchise used to be viewed as the worst destination in the NBA to play. Basically, the Nets of today’s era. The ’92-93 Mavs would have likely dethroned the ’72-73 Sixers if they hadn’t signed their first round draft pick, Jim Jackson, (who originally refused to sign) in March of ’93.

