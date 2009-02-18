The Bulls Are Just Getting Started – Hinrich Next?

After sending Andres Nocioni, Drew Gooden, Cedric Simmons and Michael Ruffin to the Kings for Brad Miller and John Salmons, it appears the Bulls are just getting started. According to the Daily Herald, the Bulls are also trying to trade Kirk Hinrich to the Timberwolves for the expiring contract of Jason Collins and some other undetermined player.

I’d say the only way the Bulls trade Hinrich for an expiring deal is if they have something else brewing. One theory is Collins and whoever else (Sebastian Telfair as a backup for Steve Nash?) would be sent to Phoenix for Amare Stoudemire, along with Tyrus Thomas, Thabo Sefolosha and draft picks.

By moving Hinirch’s salary ($10 million this year), the Bulls would be able to take on Stoudemire and have the ammunition to re-sign Ben Gordon this summer.

If everything worked out, the Bulls could get a desirable starting lineup of Derrick Rose, Gordon, Luol Deng, Stoudemire and Joakim Noah, with Salmons and Miller coming off the bench.