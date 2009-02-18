The Bulls Are Just Getting Started – Hinrich Next?

After sending Andres Nocioni, Drew Gooden, Cedric Simmons and Michael Ruffin to the Kings for Brad Miller and John Salmons, it appears the Bulls are just getting started. According to the Daily Herald, the Bulls are also trying to trade Kirk Hinrich to the Timberwolves for the expiring contract of Jason Collins and some other undetermined player.
I’d say the only way the Bulls trade Hinrich for an expiring deal is if they have something else brewing. One theory is Collins and whoever else (Sebastian Telfair as a backup for Steve Nash?) would be sent to Phoenix for Amare Stoudemire, along with Tyrus Thomas, Thabo Sefolosha and draft picks.
By moving Hinirch’s salary ($10 million this year), the Bulls would be able to take on Stoudemire and have the ammunition to re-sign Ben Gordon this summer.
If everything worked out, the Bulls could get a desirable starting lineup of Derrick Rose, Gordon, Luol Deng, Stoudemire and Joakim Noah, with Salmons and Miller coming off the bench.
What are your thoughts on the Bulls fire sale?
Source: Daily Herald
a Chicago fan can only dream
…but I just dont see the Suns dealing Amare. Getting a new coach basically says that they’re going to try and get things working in Phoenix again.
WTF?
WTF? If it gives us Stoudemire its good. It’s obvious Paxson isn’t calling the shots.
If they could get STAT to team up with D Rose that would be sic, but STAT would have them same problem, D Rose is the MAN is Chi Town
Interesting deal… definately done for cap reasons and to possibly be a player in 2010 free agency – who wouldn’t want to play with rose feeding you the ball!?!? But only if they don’t get amare… which i dont think will happen now cause of the coaching change.
Amare aint movin. Especially not now. Come one come all, it’s a fire sale in Chi…everything not named Rose must go! Up and at em!
I would hope Brad Miller starts over Noah, Noah sucks
1. Amare is staying in PHX.
2. I like the Chicago rumor which has Hinrich going to the Wolves for Collins or maybe Mike Miller?
I don’t mind the move for Collins. I’d give up Hinrich for some cap space. Trade Gordon, sell high…get something good! We got Salmons now.
the Lakers are up to somethin. they just traded Mihm for a 2nd round pick
I wouldn’t call it a fire sale. Dumping contracts like Nocioni and Hinrich makes the Bulls potential Summer 2010 players, so even without getting Amar’e now there is reason for Bulls fans to hope.
I agree with heavy… if they move kirk instead of Larry Hughes, then they will have nothing but derrick rose, salmons, and deng… and a bunch of team options at the end of the 09/10 season. they will be a dark horse in 2010…
I’m just glad they’re finally doing something. I got used to them sitting back and doing nothing.
I’m not feelin this for Chicago. I just don’t get it. Obviously, this isn’t their year. Also, Brad Miller is not any part of the (short or long) term answer. What does this do…take them from the 9th best team to the 6th or 7th best team in the East? It shouldn’t ever be a team’s goal to just make the playoffs. That’s shooting for failure.
I get that teams dump players for salary reasons, but that isn’t what the Bulls did here. This team has to start to build around their foundation (Rose) and go from there. Salmons might be one of those pieces, who knows, maybe the only way they pulled him was by taking Miller as well.
This was a great move by Chicago. This gives them a legit center to go alongside TT at the 4, and a potent scorer in Salmons to back up Deng and Gordon. I think they can get more for Hinrich though. Lots of teams looking for a starting-caliber PG. Now they just need a coach who knows what he’s doing and they could win some serious games.
First off, they should not have traded Nocioni in the first place. If they had an identity it was his heart and hustle!
Secondly, what kind of upside/potential does Noah have without getting a muscle transplant and new legs.
Thirdly, if Thomas doesn’t get a better b-ball IQ, he will be gone next year for sure.
Fourthly, Gordon should be next, seeing that he is too short for the 2-guard spot and don’t play defense.
Fifthly, How happy is Mike Ruffin now going straight to Portland! LOL