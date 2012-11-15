The Clippers Destroy The Defending Champs; Rudy Gay Makes A Statement Against OKC

It’s not every day you see the defending champs get completely outclassed. But it happened in the Staples Center last night as the Clippers rolled over the Heat, 107-100. The game was never that close – a late Miami run turned what was nearly a 20-point game into a more respectable score. But it was obvious, especially in the second half, that Miami has real problems with L.A.’s size and athleticism. Blake Griffin went for 20 and 14, Chris Paul (16 points, 10 dimes) dominated a third quarter stretch that put the game away by scoring the last 13 Clipper points of the quarter, garnering “CP3!” chants from the crowd, and Jamal Crawford led the team with 22 points while adding four or five ankle tendons to his collection of victims at home … For Miami, LeBron did his best to pick the energy up in the second half, and finished with 30, but together, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade combined for only 17 … Thanks to Greg Monroe‘s 19 points, 18 rebounds and six dimes, Detroit finally won a game, hammering Philly in the City of Brotherly Love, 94-76. Meanwhile the Sixers were beyond bad offensively – they shot under 30 percent from the field. It was almost as embarrassing as Andrew Bynum‘s new hairdo (is that a perm or is that some plant Bynum stole from the Amazon to wear on his head?) … The Sixers have been a major disappointment so far this year, but at least their franchise player is out with knee problems. Indiana doesn’t have Danny Granger, but who ever looked at him as a game-changer like that? It wasn’t until he actually went out and the Pacers offense turned into rotten milk that people actually started saying, “Um, that Danny Granger is pretty important. The Pacers really miss him.” And last night, Indiana’s season from Hell continued with a blowout 99-85 loss against Milwaukee, a game they fell behind immediately, 20-6. The offense was so bad that their most productive offensive player was Tyler Hansbrough (17 points). We ran a piece on DimeMag.com yesterday about five odd statistical anomalies that won’t last, and we should’ve mentioned Roy Hibbert‘s free throw shooting. He took four of them last night, giving him 15 on the season – yes, your 7-2 All-Star center has taken 15 freebies through nine games. He’s also only made six of them … On the other side, Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis each had 16 in shortened nights … After their offense took a week-long vacation in Malibu, Dallas erupted for 107 points on 50 percent shooting in a six-point win over the Wizards. But it was actually missed shots that won the game for them, more specifically, the offensive rebounds off those missed shots. Three times in the closing minutes, the Mavs tracked down long rebounds, killing any momentum Washington’s backups had going for them (The Wiz were actually playing five bench players in crunch time… they were their best options, which shows you how backwards this team is. Cartier Martin and Kevin Seraphin scored the team’s final 22 points.). The final killer was a Chris Kaman (23 points, eight boards) three-point play where the Huntsman had a layup and actually waited for Jan Vesely to catch up to him, and then dropped in a three-point play … While playing over 45 minutes last night, Kemba Walker (22 points) hit a jumper with 0.7 seconds left to lift Charlotte over Minnesota, 89-87. He’s been special this year, but there’s nothing we can say to explain this: the Bobcats are 4-3 right now … Keep reading to hear about what happened that caused the police to show up at the Memphis and Oklahoma City locker rooms …
The Clippers Destroy The Defending Champs; Rudy Gay Makes A Statement Against OKC
