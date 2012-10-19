The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Dwyane Wade Demolishes the Pistons

#Dwyane Wade #Video
10.19.12 6 years ago

Each week Court Grip will bring you a prime basketball highlight made possible by having an edge – in skills, performance and technology. This week is a compilation of Dwyane Wade‘s destruction of the Pistons last night. Breaks, dunks, dives to the hoop and a ridiculous Euro-Step move in transition.

