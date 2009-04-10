The Curious Case of Charles Charles MaGalls

A few weeks back I received a Facebook friend request from someone named “Charles Charles MaGalls.” Never heard of the guy and ignored the request, but did notice two things: 1) His profile pic featured him sitting poolside with two bikini-clad women and 2) His status mentioned something about playing Dwyane Wade 1-on-1.

Amid the connections coming in from people I haven’t seen since the 4th grade and basketball industry people, there are the occasional random characters sending requests (Such as the recent flood of other people named Patrick Cassidy from around the country, including one who is a magician. Really? Really?). And it wasn’t until the following email hit my inbox that I thought of Charles Charles MaGalls again:



First of all, let me introduce myself, my name is Charles Charles MaGalls. Yes, THE Charles Charles MaGalls. But this is not important. I have not come here to rest on my reputation. For weeks now I have been calling Dwyane Wade with one simple request. To play the man one verse one, to ten by one gotta win by two. What is so hard about this challenge? Nothing. I have called him at home. This has not worked. I erected a tall billboard outside of the Miami Heat Areana, challenging Mister Wade directly. This has not work either. No response. I have challenged the man directly. He ignores me. So now I turn to you, the press in the court of public opinion where you are judge, jury and executioner. Can you help spread my message and/or call Mister Wade on my behalf? I suggest perhaps running this as your headline: NBA superstar refuses to play basketball player better than him. I am not dictating this, I am just suggesting. Enclosed are the materials to help you write your story. (You’re welcome.)

My Billboard in Miami My Challenge My Re-enactment Sincerely-

CCM

www.magallsindustriesglobal.com

I immediately remembered the name and went back to Facebook to accept his friend request. What I found were lots of pics of a “billionaire” named Charles with super-hot girls and lots of trash talk being thrown Dwyane Wade’s way, including one awkward/amusing video where he’s confronting Wade in a parking lot.

Is it real? Definitely not (a quick trip to MaGall Industries Global web site will tell you that). Is it an entertaining viral marketing campaign for one of the many companies Wade has partnered with (most likely Converse)? No doubt. We’ll see how it plays out…