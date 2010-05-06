The Most Unlikely Early Entrant For The NBA Draft

Words. Jonathan Marshall
We’ve already given you the Top 8 freshman and the Top 8 sophomores in this year’s NBA Draft, but before we put together the Top 8 juniors, there was one name that caught my eye: John Sloan out of Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. One might think that Sloan is a 6-7 athletic specimen tearing it up in the small college ranks. That could not be more further from the truth.
On the contrary, Sloan is a 5-11, 175-pound point guard for the Division III school. This past season, he averaged 2.0 points in only 10.1 minutes per game. What is even more amazing is that Sloan has decided not to play in his senior year. He will work a part-time job in order to pay for pharmacy school.
This story all stems from a joke with his friends that said he should apply for the Draft. With nothing to lose, Sloan found the League office number, did his research and sent along his paperwork.
So there you have it folks. John Sloan, in the same class as John Wall, Evan Turner and DeMarcus Cousins. Well, sort of.
Note from the Sports Information Department at Huntingdon College: Huntingdon College Director of Athletics Buzz Phillips has announced that former student-athlete John Sloan has jokingly placed his name among the early entries for the upcoming NBA Draft. This is in no way a serious submission and all correspondence on this matter should go directly to John Sloan.
What do you think? Should the NBA allow anyone to enter the Draft or should there be some sort of restrictions?
There are enough restrictions as it is – good for you son
Hope he gets to sit in the green room
I think this guy would be a great towel waver on some team’s bench, maybe Mark Madsen even can take him under his wing.
He’s got an impressive wing span. Can jump out of the arena. And has sleeper written all over him. If he doesn’t make top 10 I’ll be surprised.
I wonder if the kid has a good motor with a huge upside.
Too bad Issiah Thomas isn’t around to draft this clown.
Hey, If Chris Quinn is playing in the NBA there’s hope for this fella!
PJ, thats a great quote from Jay Bilas’ “unknowns” section!
Just look at the determination on his face!
Finally, someone else! I did the same thing at Oregon State for the 1994 draft. As I didn’t get drafted, I’m an unrestricted free agent.
@ #5 steven
your borderline retarded if u think Isaiah is a bad drafter…jus cuz it was cool to chant fire Isaiah for a lil bit doesn’t mean hes completely incompetent with all things front office/basketball..he was actually a very very good drafter. In his time w/ the knicks that was the ONLY thing he did right. Trevor Ariza, Renaldo Balkman, Channing Frye, D-Lee and Nate Rob. And besides Frye being a top-10 pick all the others were no earlier than 20 and they are all capable of playing ball(balkmans too high to get off that denver bench but its all good…i see you homie!!)
warriors maybe ??????
shit is so dumb…it waste’s peoples time
@fallinup
@fallinup says:
He’s got an impressive wing span. Can jump out of the arena. And has sleeper written all over him. If he doesn’t make top 10 I’ll be surprised.
lolz.
I did the same thing my senior year of high school in ’98. Had I gone thru wid it I probably woulda 1 up’d this guy. I didn’t play high school ball. But received a league letter requesting my info to be entered and if I had an agent. I was 5’7 and 130 at the time and was killing it in PE.
He’d have 20-5-5 numbers on the Warriors system.
Are you kidding? Ain’t no better time than this year.
There’s a good chance the Knicks will draft him in the 2nd round or maybe get him for cash. Just by their plain traditional horrible drafting/trading habit.
And he’ll make the team too and fill out the 12-man roster because the salary cap will be maxed out…
He’s white too, so he’ll definitely get a look from the Pacers.
And if he’s missing body parts like ACLs or a receding hairline, the Spurs just might give him a shot…