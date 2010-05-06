The Most Unlikely Early Entrant For The NBA Draft

Words. Jonathan Marshall

We’ve already given you the Top 8 freshman and the Top 8 sophomores in this year’s NBA Draft, but before we put together the Top 8 juniors, there was one name that caught my eye: John Sloan out of Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. One might think that Sloan is a 6-7 athletic specimen tearing it up in the small college ranks. That could not be more further from the truth.

On the contrary, Sloan is a 5-11, 175-pound point guard for the Division III school. This past season, he averaged 2.0 points in only 10.1 minutes per game. What is even more amazing is that Sloan has decided not to play in his senior year. He will work a part-time job in order to pay for pharmacy school.

This story all stems from a joke with his friends that said he should apply for the Draft. With nothing to lose, Sloan found the League office number, did his research and sent along his paperwork.

So there you have it folks. John Sloan, in the same class as John Wall, Evan Turner and DeMarcus Cousins. Well, sort of.

Note from the Sports Information Department at Huntingdon College: Huntingdon College Director of Athletics Buzz Phillips has announced that former student-athlete John Sloan has jokingly placed his name among the early entries for the upcoming NBA Draft. This is in no way a serious submission and all correspondence on this matter should go directly to John Sloan.

What do you think? Should the NBA allow anyone to enter the Draft or should there be some sort of restrictions?

