The NBA’s Best and Worst Nicknames

There were two primary story lines at work during last night’s Kings/Rockets game: First was the return of Carl Landry to Houston-slash-Kevin Martin facing his old squad. Second was Sacramento managing to win a road game against a decent opponent despite Tyreke Evans having the worst game of his NBA career, going 4-of-22 from the field for nine points.
Lost in the shuffle was that Luis Scola might have earned himself a new nickname. Following a slick move where Scola (19 pts, 18 rebs) faked two passes around his defender, then dropped in a scoop shot, one Houston announcer called him “The Ice Cream Man.” (“Give me one scoop, please!”)
I could get behind that, except Scola would be the creepiest-looking ice cream man of all-time. But the bigger point is that somebody tried to come up with a creative nickname for an athlete based on something he did on the court — a distinct rarity in 21st-century sports.
“The Ice Cream Man” probably isn’t gonna stick for Scola, but if it did, where would it rank among current NBA nicknames? Certainly better than lazy handles like T-Mac, K-Mart and J-Rich, but not as cool as The Truth, Crash or Tough Juice.
Who has the best and the worst nicknames in the League?
I can’t stand Maggette but ‘Bad Porn’ is the most fitting nickname in the league
scola looks like smeagol from lotr in that picture…
black mamba has got to be the best nickname (even though i hate kobe)
king james is probably the worst…..king of what? ohio? he hasnt won anything yet!
Best – Brandon “The Natural” Roy or Shawn “The Matrix” Marion…
Worst – Kevin Durant “The Durantula”… I have no idea why that name is killing me right now.
I’m sorry dime but the gooch is the worst nickname of ALL-TIME
isn’t Danilo’s nickname “the rooster?”
thats gotta be up there as worst.
Przbilla-The Vanilla Gorilla
i dont like shaq all that much but i’ve got to admit… all of the words that were on that scrabble board in the shaq commercial have got to be the top nicknames EVER.
close second: black mamba
We need to start giving players real nicknames man. i miss those days, how can you beat Hakeem the Dream, Air Jordan, Sir Charles, The admiral, Clyde the Glide and The Worm……all the names these days are lazy as shit like Melo, CP3, CB4, King James, Joe Jeezy….smh
Love the following
Black Mamba
Flash
BAD PORN!
The Truth
Vinsanity
STAT
Tough Juice
The Matrix
Kryptonate
All of Shaq’s nicknames (Big Shaqtus, Big Aristotle, etc)
Big Fundamental
Agent 0 (kinda lazy), Hibachi
Boom Dizzle
Rip
But the Best of all is AK47: this only works cuz he’s russian, the initials are perfect and the number is great and its threating as hell cuz he looks like he owns one
why dont these players have names: Durant, Brandon Roy, Dirk, monta ellis, steve nash, deron williams, Chris Paul…i smell a contest DIME..hint hint
Bob (short for robert) is the best nickname
The D-League All-Stars………aka The Golden State Warriors baby!
on a few sports stations up here (canada) nash occassionally gets referred to as ‘kid canada’.
The Gooch sucks.. seriously
You Know I never really liked Black Mamba for Kobe
I think The Truth is the best one.
Black Mamba would be a sweet nickname if he didn’t give it to himself. Kobe is so lame.
King James is the most boring, not to mention corniest, nickname ever.
Boobie Gibson. Ugh.
Sheed might be one of the best nicks. Love how the crowd starts chanting whenever he has the ball.
Magic is the all time best.
Hakeem the Dream is up there all time.
Bad Porn is the shit.
LOL @ Dime trying the set the trend with Gooch. I don’t understand why can’t we ain’t calling him Big Baby? Bcuz he doesn’t want that name anymore?? Too f-ing bad for him. It fits. If he doesn like it, stop acting like one.
Best nickname in the league… none. The best nicknames are non-NBA-leaguers. Flight, Air Up There, Helicopter… oh wait, Skip-To-My-Lou is still in the L but he’s more like Skip-To-My-next-team now.
Half-Man, Half amazing was cold but he’s nowadays he’s just half-a-man.
I miss NBA nicknames
Dream, Glide, Iceman, Admiral, Sir Charles, Worm, Glove, Nick the Quick, Big Dog Glenn Robinson, Glove, Dr. J, Reignman, Worm, Rifleman, Matrix, Truth, Big Game James, Employee #8 AKA Cyber-Toine, Big Game James, Thunder Dan, AK47 (even though he not worthy of a nickname anymore), and I do like how Jesus Shuttlesworth sort of became Ray Allen’s nikname.
Most of these new nicknames are just lazy; take the first letter of first name and first syllable of last name, throw in the jersey number etc..
after ‘Magic’ the best nickname ever has to be Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe!
worst nickname is King James and the Gooch.
employee #8 was cool to me for a quick minute (Antoine Walker)
BLACK MAMBA i kinda feel is a little bit corny, cuz kobe called himself that. I think true nicknames are given, not made up by yourself.
Classics : The Answer, The Worm, The Admiral , Black Jesus, The Doctor , The Reign Man , Sean “misdamenor” Elliot , Chocolate Thunder ,Mr. Clutch
Current good ones:
Half man Half amazing
White Chocolate
Ak47
Kobe Jellybean Bryant
NOTLETSHANNONDUNK.COM
The Polish Hammer
@jay
Im assuming you mean carter, he still has vinsanity from time to time.
LOL. Still trying to stretch the Gooch.
“The Human Victory Cigar” Darko Milicic might be the best and worst nickname ever.
Mamba is the worst nickname because Kobe gave it to himself, which makes it beyond lame. I like Flash and the Diesel, but that’s just me.
Too easy -Baron Davis
Best – pretty much everything on Chaos’ list (and I’d add The Natural for BRoy and Durantula) but I think my 3 favorites are: The Matrix, The Answer, Bad Porn
Worst – STAT and anyone that thinks things like KMart or TMac are nicknames. That’s no more a nickname than calling someone named Michael “Mike.” Same w/ initials and number (except for AK47, cuz that actually means something and is as bad@ss as it comes). Also, Boobie Gibson. Don’t know where it came from, don’t care. It needs to go away.
Monta Ellis does have one it’s “Moped”
Worst all-time nickname…
POO
If you don’t know… you’re too young.
ummmm hello? air jordan?
but no really- the round mound of rebound= GOAT and it isnt even close.
i agree with chaos now…changing my mind, AK47 is the best.
@chaos-durant has durantula, dirk has diggler, paul has cp3
larry johnson- grandmama. game over.
@ #2 (mememememe)… He looks more like Sloth from the Goonies in that pic.
[www.virginmedia.com]
Bad Porn is my favorite, its a good nickname too.
Dirk Diggler
Jesus Shuttlesworth (does that count as Rays nickname)
Hibachi
and most of Shaqs ones are decent enough.
and i like “the ice cream man” for Lou, its like a proper old skool nickname.
outisde of AK47 all initial/number nicknames are shit, some people actually went and called brandon jennings BJ3….. Unacceptable.
King James is awful, i get it, yeah, cool, king james was a real person, But anyone can call themselves “King” it shows no creativity
I hate Black Mamba too, its too cool, you cant give yourself a cool nickname.
Best: Hibachi (its just so different, but hilarious)
Boom Dizzle
Anything from Shaq: The Big Witness Protection, The Big Shaqtus, Shaq-ovavich (“cuz all the good shooters have an ovavich in their names”)
The Answer
Vinsanity
Worst: Boobie (Seriously? You’re named after a tit?)
Funniest: Shaqie Chan
The Ginger Ninja (Scalabrine) LOL!
LeBromance
Hungry Nungry Hilton (Hilton Armstrong, do they really call him that?)
The Gooch and Bad Porn are really wack.
Best Steve Franchise!
**Best upcoming nickname**
Stephen Curry aka Stephenominal!! …what do you guys think?
Old School
“Air Jordan” best ever hands down.
“Black Jesus, Jesus, The Pearl” = Earl Monroe
“Magic” = Ervin Johnson
“Big Dog”= Glen Robinson
“Half man Hald Amazing”=Vince Carter and dude from And1 mixtape
“Human Highlight Film”= Dominique Wilkins
“Reignman”= Shawn Kemp
“Legend” = Larry Bird
“Mailman” = Karl Malone
“The Doctor” = Julius Erving
“the Waiter”= Toni Kukoc
Worst or today
KG, Starbury, KMArt, B.diddy, the big fundamental, the big anything, Big Ben, CP3, Black Mamba(cant name yourself), young money, CB4,
Best for today
“AK47″= Andrei Kerilinko
“Will the Thrill”= Will Bynum
“The Bully”= Carmelo Anthony
“The Gooch”= Glen Davis…even though he doesnt deserve it
“Franchise” = Steve Francis
“The Ming dynasty”= Yao Ming
“The IPass”= Derrick Rose
“Agent Zero”= Gilbert Arenas
Chocolate Thunder
Tru Warrior
worst = the gooch
Funny that no one is roasting Shaq for all the nicknames he gives himself but Kobe’s getting tarred and feathered.
BRIAN “theCUSTODIAN” CARDINAL
Big Shot Bob = Robert Horry
i always liked Flight 35 for Kevin Durant. but my favorite right now is Marcin “The Polish Hammer” Gortat
Danilo “The Big Cock” Gallinari
anybody remember “mighty mouse”?
Some others not mentioned: the glide, gove, mailman, big country, the chief, microwave, mr intangible (battier), birdman, Speedy Claxton, Admiral, big dog (glen robinson), iceman.
What about nicknames for duos or trios or even teams?
Run TMC was nice.
I was proud of myself for giving Jon Brockman the “Jonny Matrix” handle, but it never stuck. I like “The Brockness Monster.”
College, but still good, Drexler and Olajuwon were core of the ‘Phi Slamma Jamma.’
Other forgotten ones:
Fat Lever
World B. Free
Sleepy Floyd
Mad Max
Super Mario
@Prof. TX
Nice one bud!!
How about Georgia Tech’s “Lethal Weapon 3” with Dennis Scott(3D), Kenny Anderson and Brian Oliver.
How about… Rifleman (Chuck Person), Silk (Jamaal Wilkes), Chocolate Thunder (Darryl Dawkins), The Round Mound of Rebound (Barkley), Oak Tree (Charles Oakley), Phi Slamma Jamma (Drexler and Olajuwon), The Bruise Brothers (Jeff Ruland and Rick Mahorn), Patrick Chewing (from the Snickers commercial)…
The worst nickname I can think of is actually from football… cornerback named Elvis Patterson had the nickname of “Toast”… he says b/c he was “the toast of the town” but insiders say b/c he got toasted on defense so often.
Favorite nickname is “Pistol” Pete Maravich.
man, you guys are YOUNG! wilt the stilt, iceman george gervin, slick watts, downtown freddy brown, the admiral, marvin ‘the human eraser’ webster, fat lever, tree rollins, bingo long…i’ll check back tomorrow with some more
about 1500 basketball nicknames on this wikipedia website:
[en.wikipedia.org]