The NBA’s No Longer Afraid Of Ron Artest

If defense wins championships, it’s no surprise that four of the five people to make the NBA All-Defensive First Team are still in active pursuit of an NBA Championship. Of course Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard made the team, and he was joined by Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Gerald Wallace. But for those of you wondering, there is definitely one glaring omission from this year’s teams.
While Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Josh Smith, Anderson Varejao and Thabo Sefolosha rounded out the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, you have to ask yourself one question: Where’s Ron Artest?
Personally, I love to see Sefolosha on the list, as he’s quickly on his way to becoming the League’s next Bruce Bowen. But you have to be at least a little surprised that Artest didn’t garner enough points to place. Rather than the media, this is an award that the coaches vote on, so that’s not a good sign if they’re no longer afraid. (I wonder what the tally would be if they polled NBA players.)
What do you think?
Note: The voting panel consisted of the NBA’s 30 head coaches, who were asked to select NBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams by position. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. Two points were awarded for a First Team vote and one point was awarded for a Second Team vote.
I put my opinion in the other article. Jesus Christ.
were is shane battier??????????????????
kobe 1st team
gtfoh
lol hell yeah, Ian.
Kobe still locks down when needed. Ask Russ Westbrook
Let’s be real tho. Ron was not an all-nba defender this season. I’d even put Grant Hill, Nic Batum and Jeff Green ahead of him this past season and that’s just off the top of my dome and stayin out west
i woulda put ron ron…but i think every1 should realize that THE COACHES KNO MORE THAN US ABOUT BASKETBALL
Why is andy varejo even mentioned? Is flopping good d?
He’d have been there based on “reputation”.
I can’t believe the coaches voted Bron first team defense and how the hell did Verajo make it to the second team?
I Agree with 6 & 8. I would much rather have Ron checkin the other team’s star player than see Varejoke floppin all over the place.
Man, Kirk Hinrich will never get any respect in Chicago. We should trade him to Boston or LA or Clevland so he can get the respect he desrves. Dude is top 3 as far as perimeter defenders. Ask any player. No one likes playing against Kirk. Dude has been all up in DWade’s grill since Wade and him joined the L. Wade plays terrible against us because of this. Other than last year where he went nuts a couple times, but Kirk was injured.
chicagorilla
agree
dizzle
comonnn 1st team????
Gotta be. Seriously, when we need a stop on those wing guys that are too fast for everyone else, we sic Kobe on em. It ain’t me tellin you, coaches vote on this.
It’s the role RJ shoulda played for you guys if he had any heart lol
So during the season everybody criticizes coaches and calls them idiot, moron, horrible coach, has no idea what he’s doing, etc. … Then when it comes to awards like All-Defensive Team, the coach’s word is taken like fact. “Well the coaches voted for him so obviously he’s a great defender.” I thought the coaches were idiots?
lol @ Badger. real talk though.
Why not take a vote amongst the players? According to them, Ron Artest is the toughest defender in the league. The coaches know much about the game but nothing about what it’s like to be defended by the guy.
And I agree with #s 6, 8, and 10.
Artest just finished up the final strokes of a masterpiece called “Durantula.” Durant did get 10 fts a game, but he held him to under 36% for 3 out of the 6 games, including games 5 and 6. This isn’t just any chump, we’re talking about the best all around scorer in league, and Artest shut him down. That’s more worthy than any flop Varejao threw down in regular season game X. Now, if we were talking about Artest’s decisions on the offensive end of the court, this conversion would have a totally different tone…
Can someone tell me how Kobe has now made 5 consecutive first teams on the basis that he plays great D “when he wants to?” The teams should be based on who plays great D night in and night out, not just who has the potential to do so. Kobe’s D is admittedly great when he focuses on it, but he only does so in a small number of games, especially during the regular season.
@Jay
Because Stern wants his resume to look great. Hence the reason LBJ was added so quickly and is somehow magically never called for fouls. Has LBJ ever fouled out? I mean a guy coming out of High School shouldn’t be so great on D that he never fouls out of at least 2-3 games in a 6 year span.
@ Chicagorilla
I would agree with you about Stern wanting Kobe and LeBron to be on the teams, but unless he has some kind of influence on ballots, these are supposed to be voted in by coaches.
@Jay
Come on now, Stern has his hand in the pot of all NBA activity, it’s a business first….