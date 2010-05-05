The NBA’s No Longer Afraid Of Ron Artest

If defense wins championships, it’s no surprise that four of the five people to make the NBA All-Defensive First Team are still in active pursuit of an NBA Championship. Of course Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard made the team, and he was joined by Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Gerald Wallace. But for those of you wondering, there is definitely one glaring omission from this year’s teams.

While Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Josh Smith, Anderson Varejao and Thabo Sefolosha rounded out the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, you have to ask yourself one question: Where’s Ron Artest?

Personally, I love to see Sefolosha on the list, as he’s quickly on his way to becoming the League’s next Bruce Bowen. But you have to be at least a little surprised that Artest didn’t garner enough points to place. Rather than the media, this is an award that the coaches vote on, so that’s not a good sign if they’re no longer afraid. (I wonder what the tally would be if they polled NBA players.)

Note: The voting panel consisted of the NBA’s 30 head coaches, who were asked to select NBA All-Defensive First and Second Teams by position. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own team. Two points were awarded for a First Team vote and one point was awarded for a Second Team vote.

