The Prodigal Son Returns

The December 7th matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers was not just a typical early season interconference matchup. A crowd of 20,664 descended upon the Wachovia Center on a night when the game took a back seat to something special. The game itself was more than a game, it was an event complete with commenrative t-shirts, balloons and local radio DJs. The event was bigger than basketball, it was a homecoming celebration for the city’s fallen hero Allen Iverson.
From the 30th street station, to Chickie’s and Pete’s, to the Wachovia Center there was a buzz across Philadelphia and for the first time since 2001 the buzz was created by the Philadelphia 76ers. The fevorish atmosphere taking over the city was due to a 6-0 guard who seemingly couldn’t or wouldn’t be signed by another NBA franchise. When entering the Wachovia Center it wasn’t about AI’s last chance, it was about the return of the Sixers franchise player, the former league MVP, the Answer. It is hard to understand what Iverson meant to/means to the city of Philadelphia but, every person you talked to in the arena had the same sentiment,a sentiment best described by a 24 year old Philadelphian named Gary.
When he (Iverson) left my love for the Sixers and basketball left with him. Him coming back made my holidays, it is the best Christmas present anyone could have given me. AI is everything the city embodies, everything the city is……
It is his heart, his desire, his constant underdog status that the city of Philadelphia remembers most about Allen Iverson, it is what makes him an embodiment of the city. It is why the city and the franchise rolled out the red carpet welcoming back the Answer. As the fans navigated their way through the festivities to their seats, it was obvious that the 76ers crowd was still Allen’s crowd 3 years after he was traded to the Nuggets. Whether it was the Reebok Question commercial, the Allen Iverson montage or the team running out of the locker room, everytime Iverson appeared on the jumbotron the entire arena erupted in cheers. The excitement culminated with the team introductions. Thaddeus Young, Elton Brand and “Slamming” Sammy Dalembert were introdced and the crowd barely reacted as if to say you aren’t the reason we came tonight. Then the Sixers announcer, Matt Cord, announced “a six foot guard from Georgetown” and the crowd erupted. The crowd cheered as AI walked to center court and kissed the logo, the crowd cheered though the other AI’s introduction and the camera focused on Iverson the entire time (from the stands it wasn’t even clear if Iguodala came out to join the other starters). The entire capacity crowd was there to see Iverson, it was his show.
Once the game started, however; Allen Iverson stepped out of the spotlight and deferred to his teammates. He made sure Andre Iguodala (31 pts 11-21 shooting) was able to shine (even opting to have Iggy bring the ball up court), he had half the shot attempts of the up and coming star Thad Young and he led the team in assists. For that one night, the night we would have most accepted it, the “selfish” Iverson was no where to be found, in fact at times he passed too much. AI might have been a step slower and clearly was not in game shape but he gutted out 37 minutes, leaving his heart and soul on the court. In that sense he was the Iverson Philadelphia remembered, longed for, needed. The team fell short but, it was clear Iverson’s impact on the Sixers will go well beyond the box score and the win loss column. Philly Phaithful founder Dan Hershberg summed up Iverson’s affect on the city best.
It is a win-win situation for Allen and the franchise. There is a renewed energy in the city for the team and sport of basketball, an energy that has been lost since he was traded to Denver. Iverson can teach our young players about heart, drive and competitiveness. He shouldn’t have gone out the way he did leaving Memphis. He should be able to end his career in a place he wants to be, a place where he is loved. We are all happy to welcome him back home.
The welcome home celebration was spoiled by a Nuggets victory but the buzz created around the event remains though out the city. The prodigal son has returned to City of Brotherly Love and has made the 76ers relevant again.
Just part of the act. He’ll return to his jacking self once he gets back into gameshape and once the team’s let it guard down.
Great return, and for all the A.I haters, he ONLY let Billups drop 31 on his head, O and cross him over. The later interview was awsome, showing what a true winner A.I is, when he said “Not trying to win a chip, im just trying to have FUN, IT FEELS GOOD TO BE WANTED AGAIN”, notice the selflessness as A.I says ME, IM, and I over and over again. All this and they ONLY lost by 10.
F U to all you AI haters. Go eat a dick
@3
LOL is it that serious?
I bet you were one of those guys who’s jaw dropped when A.I cut his briads off, as if the the world had ended and your GAY hero took off his cape.
It’s so perfect that he is back home.
@AdvancedMind
If you’re such a f*ucking genius why don’t you add up how many games Iverson has played last season, this season and at training. I could go on about how of course Billups is going to be killing him, it’s his first game back, he’s still out of shape etc, etc. But you probably know all that right?
@AdvancedMind
get your mouth out of David Stern’s and LBJ’s Jockstrap you ignorant fool
@Zcw,
If he was so out-of-shape, why the hell did he play 37min? If he was so out-of-shape, why did he start over the guys that have been there all-season? If he is so out-of-shape…then why is he a professional athlete? Wht the hell else was he doing that he couldn’t work out and stay in shape…oh that’s right. AI probably has no idea what a weight room is. He probably never ran when it doesn’t require him having the ball in his hands for 23 seconds of a shot clock. Bottom line- you’re a pro athlete, you should always be in shape. Michael Jordan came back from a 2 year playoff while playing baseball, and he played like 40min in his first game back. He played like shit, but he played and didn’t get shitted on.
When Billups (slow) and Ty Lawson (fast but a rookie) shits on you…it’s not saying you are out of shape, it’s saying you never played defense in the first f^king place. AI has always gotten shitted on, the only difference now is that he can’t get buckets in return like he used to.
@6
38 minutes, genius, thats alot of minutes from someone who so called out of shape. Ill make sure im at your next special olympic track meet, at least there everybody wins.
@7
I personally think Labron is overratted and A.I and you should kiss the tip of David Sterns dick, cause without him A.I would have never been able to score 30 a game (13 of those points being from the freethrow line).
LAST BUT NEVER LEAST, HOW MANY CHIPS DOES YOUR (FAKE THUG HOMO) HAVE?
All you haters, just wish him and the team the best. Give him the benefit of the doubt and stop expecting him to mess up and stop nitpicking.
@9
You Have To Be The Worst A.I. Hater Ever. Wow Maybe Since You All On The Nigga Dick About What He Did Worng, How About You Take Your Bum Ass Out There And Guard Him.And What You Mean With Out David Stern He Wouldn’t Be Able To Drop 30 A Game. Fuck David Stern, He Didn’t Draft A.I. Hands Down A.I. Is One Of The Best Players To Touch The Damn Ball. And Who Gives A Damn About Chips.Being In The Hall Of Fame Is Way More Important And That’s Where He Will Be One Day.
And Get Of His JOCK.
Never HATE, wich seems to be the most poplar cop out on an arguement these days. Everything stated was facts. I more so love how people get angry and defend basically a (COMPLETE STRANGER) as if he some how cares about your life, and notice that nobody is bringing up any real vaild basketball points to defend THE CANCER. Just keep calling everybody who doesnt share your opinion a hater and ill just enjoy watchin A.I do what A.I does. Worry about himself, and make all you lames look dumb.
“Listen G, they told me I should come down cousin, but I flatly refused, I ain’t dumb down nuthin”
What is up with anyone who doesn’t like AI being labeled a “hater”. Yeah, I am a “hater” of AI, I hate the way he plays the game. I hate the way he doesn’t give a fuck about winning, or sacrificing his own game to benefit the team. I hate the way it’s always about AI when it comes to AI.
Seriously, what has this guy “changed” in the game? All he has done is cause a bunch of undersized people to think they can all go out and drop 30ppg in any league anywhere in the world. He has influenced a whole generation of kids who are selfish ball players who care only about how many points they score in a game, and not how efficiently it is or if their team wins while they do it.
The guy is an absolute wasted talent. With his play making skills, speed, and passing ability, he could have been one of the best point guards in history. He is fucked in the head though, has some disease or something that won’t allow him to ever allow anyone else on his team shine brighter than him. The guy has never gotten (and never will) the idea that if he plays the team game, and his team actually WINS, his shine will be greater and he’d have more respect than if he goes and leads the league in scoring while shooting 37%.
I just don’t get why people admire him so much, people always say “he’s a little guy banging in the trees, he’s fearless” and I guess they can relate because they are midgets themselves, and they aspire to be one of those little guys who can go battle those trees. I can’t relate, I am one of those trees, so I guess that’s why I can see how the guy absolutely destroys his teams with his greed and selfishness.
AI has influenced the game, there is no doubt about that. The only problem is, he hasn’t influenced it in a positive manner. Fundamentals, practice, teamwork and sacrificing your own shine to make the team better, that is what a team sport is about. AI is the farthest thing from that, and that is why short and stupid american kids admire him so much.
@ control…
I think your hate is a bit strong… but I agree with your assessment.
As much as I love AI’s fearlessness… he had the gifts and talents to be THE BEST PG this game has ever seen. I remember when he first came out of college, the way I described him to others was as “MJ in a 6 foot body.” Athletic, quick, can shoot from anywhere, and terrific defender (people forget he was DPOY at Georgetown).
LOL @ Dime putting up all these AI articles. It’s like yall orgasming wildly. Fanboys like you is why hate on players sometimes. Its ridiculous.
Ekstor
You can call me a hater if you want, but if you notice on almost all of my posts here I hate against players who make the ‘game’ worse. Players who are selfish, and hurt their team more than help. If anything, you should call me a “lover”, because I love the GAME, and the way it should properly be played, as a team.
well written article. To those of u AI haters, try to stand in his shoe. Anyone who have not play in games for more than one month will be rusty, it does not matter how much practice u had, it does not matter if u r kobe or lebron. No matter how much u hate iverson, u have to be admire by his passion of the games. He always go all out on the court. People call him selfish because he does not want to be a sixth man, but it was this passion and desire that made him one of the best in the game. He is not a cancer to a clubhouse, ask all the teammates he played with, they all loved him. it was not HIS fault. He was promised to be a starter when he signed, but ended up on the bench. How would u feel if someone lied to u? He has pride in his game, and he knows he is better than the starters, so it’s only normal for him to want to start.
The fact is I can come on here and talk about why i hate any player (current or retired). From Jordan to Stockton to David Robinson. There are always reasons to hate but there’s also the time to do so. But why when the city and the team is enjoying a resurgence in fan support and $$? Wait for him to mess up, then hate on him. Let the Philly fans enjoy their AI now. Just hold back and resist for one day. I mean, he had a decent game against one of the top teams in the western conference.
When you criticize a player enjoying a great day and when the league celebrates his return; when you rain on his parade; you get accused of advanced uncontrolled hating.
@18
A decent game?
I dont respect anybody who doesnt know the game of basketball, getting a combined 45 dropped on your head while shooting under 50% and loosing by 10 isnt a decent game, its a horrible game. Sadly enough i was a hudge Iverson fan when he was at Goergetown under the great John Thompson, i thought he could have been one of the greatest pg’s of all time, instead he a waist of space.
So like control said yes i HATE selfish ball players that will never make anybody around him better, and doesnt care about winning unless hes winning in a system where he is a star.
Now you and the rest of the A.I girlfriends can put your cooliade lipstick on and braid A.I’s hair.
lol
Is it really that serious? Does dude owe you money or something? You seem to be really upset about this. Will you feel better if I said I agree with you that he’s a horrible player, plays horribly, very selfish, and is a waste (not waist) of space?
I’m just asking you to be considerate of the guys who actually enjoy watching him play. Let them enjoy yesterday’s game and his return to Philly. If you can’t get that then i’m done. It’s a free country, you can hate whenever or wherever you choose.
@21
You sound extra soft, along the lines of baby food or toilet paper soft. “Let them enjoy yesterday’s game and his return to Philly.” lol
Stop the madness, this ia a DIME forum, check the content, its about opinions, i stated mine and you replied as if i was talking about someone you know personally. Like i said before nobody can argue the facts that i stated about his ability and how he plays the game all you can do is babble about HATING… I enjoy pure team basketball, not indivdual personalilties looking for there own personal attention.
lol @ i’m soft. I’m sure you can tell that from blog comments. And you, you’re straight up gangsta, right? lol.
You don’t want to talk stats and facts that’s why you said it’s your opinion. You have no stats or facts to base to back up your statements. It’s just opinion.
I’m sure AI had nothing to do with Dalembert catching alleys and Igoudala going for 30+. That has been happening all season right? The dude takes 11 shots and dishes out 10 assists yet he’s still horrible and selfish. He himself says he was disappointed in not being able to keep defenders in front of him. He admitted that. He single-handedly made the sixers relevant when he got drafted. Iggy thought he could be the man when AI was with him. Without AI, not so much.
“You have no stats or facts to base to back up your statements. It’s just opinion. ”
Read again, He noted the 45points AI had dropped on his head
“Igoudala going for 30+. That has been happening all season right? The dude takes 11 shots and dishes out 10 assists yet he’s still horrible and selfish”
Iggy and Philly went to the playoffs last year and faired well against Orlando without Iverson. Also Iverson had 6 assist, not 10, that’s a huge difference.
I’m a Philadelphian and I love basketball. Say what you want but AI played his heart out everytime he stepped on the court as a Sixer. He’s the reason the Sixers ranked in the top 3 in home attendance while he was here. He’s the reason the Wachovia Center was completely sold out for the first time this season. And he will retire a Sixer and go into the Hall of Fame as one of the best “little men” to ever play the game.
Reading this article made my day…to all the haters, that’s all you are, hating b/c your life sux, so go eat a kobe-lebron dick kabab, b/c true basketball fans know that this story is great! AI’s return is what the nba is all about
I mean go eat a kobe-lebron dick kabob b/c anybody that’s gay enough to hate AI would love that kabob for breakfast, lunch and dinner