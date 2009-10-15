The Raptors’ Bigs Need To Get Tougher

You should never read too much into stats when it comes to the preseason. Because coaches haven’t figured out rotations yet, players aren’t getting their normal minutes and quite frankly, they aren’t playing at 100 percent even when they do get in games. But there are still signs you can pick up by watching teams and players during the preseason. So far, the Raptors have been average at best coming out of the gates. Toronto is 2-3 in the preseason and have already displayed a couple areas of concern.
As I’ve mentioned plenty of times over the offseason, the Raptors have a chance to grab one of the last playoff positions. With the addition of Hedo Turkoglu, the emergence of Andrea Bargnani and Chris Bosh in a contract year – there are plenty of reasons for optimism north of the border. Even GM Bryan Colangelo expects this team to win 50 games. For that to happen, Toronto will have to do a lot more than what they’ve shown so far in the preseason’s first five contests.
First and foremost, the Raptors need to get better on the glass. They are 23rd in the league in rebounds (38.6 rpg) in the preseason and are being out-boarded by almost five per game. Bargnani is only averaging 4 rebounds (0.8 offensive) so far. The team has also been struggling defensively especially in the paint. In their 106-90 loss to the Celtics last night, Boston’s bigs shot 18-30 from the field. And in a game against Washington, the Wizards big men scored 52 out of the team’s 93 points. The Raps can’t be soft if they are expecting to steal Philly, Detroit or Chicago’s playoff spots.
On the offensive end, the team has been spreading out the points and minutes. Bargnani is the team’s leading scorer at 12.8 and most the starting lineup has only been playing half of the games. Because of injuries, Turkoglu and Bosh have sat out a couple of the games so it is hard to say how they are all meshing with each other yet. For the Raps to be competitive, I think you will need Bosh averaging around 22 and 10, Bargnani will need to put up 18 and 7 and Turkoglu will need to average 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while taking a lot of the big shots down the stretch. In other words, they need to be beasts.
Agree with everything but in the east the last 3 spots and possibly four are wide open. They could easily make the playoffs with this squad.
Its a shame that some players go BALLISTIC during a contract year and the fizzle afterwards. But they do need to man up. Team has potential in shooter(Especially Barg @ 5 like Okur, plus 4 and occasional 3). The potential is there.
Wishful thinking. They just don’t have the intensity needed to play at a competitive level on the defensive end. The only way to improve rebounding is to get a centre who cares as much about defense as he does about offense. Whether that means Bosh or Bargs has to go, that’s what it will take to change the Raps soft-ass interior d.
energy wise, the T-Dot needs Reggie ” The Proctologist” Evan to get in there and provide a spark. dude is tough, can rebound and block shots off the bench. he is willing to put hand to ass on the court for the team
This team has so many good scoters it’s ridiculous and so many good shooters they could make either the 5-8 spot in the east (1-4 is locked down with the Celtics, Cavaliers, Magic and Hawks)
Hey Reggie Evans may be one of the craziest NBA big men. I don’t think he can “toughen” them up, but he certainly can help during some stretches.
Article shoulda ended right there. Hedo just played his FIRST game, Bosh missed most of the preseason with the hammy, the Raps most excitin player this preseason, Sonny Weems, was just lost to an injury, and the toughest player/best defender, Antoine wright, hasn’t even suited up yet. So what do we really know?
Jack. How you want results when the equation ain’t even complete yet? Talk to me after the startin 5 of Calderon, Bosh, Bargnani, Hedo and Wright have played together…
Damn
In other news, the Suns need to play some defense and so do the Warriors.
In all seriousness, though, your beast-mode versions of these players are very realistic. Hedo’s “need to hit” numbers are what he posted last year, if Bargs continues his progression 18 and 7 isn’t unrealistic, and Bosh has averaged 22 and 10 twice in the last 3 years.
In addition, you’d have to think that bringing in Evans would make Bargs and Bosh a little tougher. And if not, at least you can bring in a certified bruiser off the bench. Plus Bosh has put on some muscle.
They might not be a powerhouse, but the Raptors have improved in this area.
how can you expect the raps to make the playoffs with a bunch of chickensh*ts on the team. CB4 your toughest/best player get real please, ya the brontosaurus has some game, but he is not tough and certainly does not have that killer instinct.
I’m from Vancouver and like other Canadians i do not cheer for the Raps just b/c they are the only Canadian team in the NBA, poor poor reason to cheer for this avg team at best.
I meant unlike other canadians who cheer for the raps b/c they are the only team in canada.
They soft as shit fresh out the ass.
Gus I’m from tdot… and hate the organization.
Bosh is ultra-charmin
VC > raptors as a staff, record label and motherfucking crew
Wow, did someone force you to write an article?
Cuz this has the most recycled opinions I’ve read in a while.
Also some of the dumbest opinions. They have 9 new guys, and you expect them to be world beaters out of the PRESEASON gate? Your boy had a better article about them last week, and it looked like he did research for his, I can’t say the same about you. You read some stats. Good job pimpin. IF thats all it takes to become a writer at Dime, just… WOW.
@ Big Sia – ….and if you wanna be down with the Raps, then fuck you too.
I’m from southern Ontario. I’ve been a Raps fan since word first came down that Toronto was getting an NBA team. Since then, it’s been downhill. “Raptors” sucks as a name, we’ve had crappy GMS until this point, we’ve had more draft busts than successes and US-born players tend to not want to be here.
I’m hoping Colangelo can turn shit around, but it’s off to a rough start. I guess you’ve got to de-construct before building it back up again. I’m not sure what question they’re asking themselves, but Bargnani isn’t the answer. (Unless the question is “Do you know which 7-footer grabs the least rebounds per minute in the league”) They’re hoping for him to turn into Dirk, but that’s not happening….
I’m thinking 40-ish wins this year – better than last year, but iffy on making the play-offs. Here’s to hoping De Rozan runs away with ROY. He’s our only hope.
We’d be a better squad if we had all our ex-players back in their prime:
PG – Billups, Mark Jackson, Calderon, Stoudamire
SG – VC, Doug Christie
SF – T-Mac, Hedo, Marion, Jalen Rose,
PF – Bosh, Antonio Davis
C – Hakeem, Camby, JO
after Reggie left the game last night you could feel the toughness get sucked out of the room
Can’t rely on those stats, Bosh and Hedo both just came back! They’re trying to get the new faces minutes starting guys like Sonny Weems. We’ll revisit this 10 games into the season though and hopefully by then we’ll see some toughness
@K Dizzle
Took the words right out of my mouth. Why didn’t anybody talk about the Raptors being AMAZING when they went 7-0 in the 2006 pre-season?
My reply was actually to Scott, not K Dizzle, but he has some valid points too.
I believe in my raps, its now or never…
trade Bosh for a defending big like Camby
or
let him walk next year and start Amir Johnson
you really should be able to get camby (havent the raps already had camby) for 2 pennies and a ball of lint. that what the clips paid and he basically not needed at all by them now