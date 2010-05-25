The Sad Case Of Adam Morrison

When watching Lakers-Suns, any time they show shots of the Lakers’ bench, it is hard to miss Adam Morrison sitting there. And it is sad to see. The guy still has his long locks and facial hair, and looks as messy as he did in college, but as opposed to looking like a kid having a ball, he has a look of disappointment on his face.
Playing with the Lakers, Morrison has no chance of playing in the near future; and one has to wonder whether the one-time Co-Player of the Year at Gonzaga has any future in the NBA at all. He struggled in Charlotte, shooting below 40 percent in his years there while missing his second season due to a torn ACL. With the Lakers being so good, he actually gets to play mop up minutes for them, but shot only 33 percent in garbage time this year.
For Morrison to have any chance in the NBA, he needs to leave the Lakers and go to a team that will give him a chance to play. And as a restricted free agent this summer, this is no chance that the Lakers sign him to a qualifying offer of almost $7 million.
Personally, I think Morrison to Minnesota would be a wise move for David Kahn because with the Wolves are desperate for wing scoring. Taking a flyer on Morrison next season wouldn’t be a bad idea. For Morrison’s sake, he’s simply a good kid looking for a chance – a chance that will never arrive in L.A. (that is, unless he is traded to the Clippers).
What do you think? Where does Morrison go from here?
Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Before you feel sorry for this NBA ring wearing millionaire – watch and see if he signs for the minimum and plays where he wants to or if he just takes the biggest contract to warm a bench again
Cleveland…I would do him…that is if I’m still there.
Why not going back to Charlotte?? Arent they in need of another scorer, especially one they can get for a cheap price?
He was never the same after UCLA came back from down 17 and stuck a dagger into his heart
well,people have been saying that since his college days. he has no real chance to be in the nba. He is not athletic, cant create his own shot, and cant play defense.
n if u ask me he softer than baby butt.
Karma, bitch!
I played against Adam in high school (he went to Mead over in Spokane) when the northern Idaho schools still played eastern Washington schools. I also played against him repeatedly in Spokane Hoopfest.
The kid is a complete and total prick. Always whined and complained, always smelled HORRIBLE (honestly I think it’s part of his game) and was weird as hell.
LOL @ 2
wuts good LeMom??hahaha
LOL Gloria! Oh man that’s classic…
LOL @ 2!
Minnesota sounds like a good fit
perfect fit for San Antonio.
Who remembers when Morrison played for Charlotte? One of my friend’s girlfriend played for the Charlotte WNBA team, So my friend moved to Charlotte with her. Lets just say he told me about how Mr.Morrison liked to blow some trees n play playstation during his rehab from his injury. It’s as simple as this, he made it to the NBA so he has the talent and the team saw something in him that could benefit them. So if he would show some dedication to his work and skills, he would get more playing time. There are tons of people in the NBA with less skill but more PT. Come on now, Mark Madsen got to play..Work on your skills
answer:
rosetta stone….learn greek in 90 days
Morrison + Darko = Morko
i’m very proud of you dime for finally writing a little bit about adam ” the conundrum ” morrison , who i’ve been following meticulously on my own since his entry into the nba, the boy can obviously play if given the time and support to rebuild his confidence , just go back and look at the gonzaga usf game. that doesn’t just dissipate. and although i do think phil jacksons style of spiritual coaching has probley helped adam personally it hasn’t helped his basketball stock any ( even though he might have been LA’s toni kukoc ).
as for next year , i think charlotte would be disastrous larry brown destroyed his confidence and i think frankly disliked him. i think what makes the most sense might be the pacers not that they need wing scores but maybe the presence of larry bird can jar some memory of what once was. i also like the hornets if things get jostled around this summer or the celtics or anyone really anyone just as long as he gets half a chance.
if he did go the the NO i’d be on that jersey ASAP
playing for a white dude isn’t gonna make you any better just because your white, sorry.
im sure we’ll see morrison dominating the washington ymca circuit sometime soon, still smokin the cheeba and sittin on 15 or so mill loving life.
Adam got the Darko Milicic treatment. Both players have ability but they got shorted when it came to minutes. Even more unfairly, they caught hate because they didn’t produce as a result of not getting opportunities. In a sense, Adam got fucked over worse than Darko because he lost a season because of that ACL injury.
@ sparku-j
I agree.shheeiit.
when does your ego finally kick in ??
@ no.2
rofl.
just a shooter friendly system is all and hardly a single target on your back the pacers are almost forgettable