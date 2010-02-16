The Secrets of Kentucky’s Basketball Uniforms

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.16.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

The Kentucky Wildcats play Mississippi State tonight on national TV, and while you are tuning into the John Wall Show, you can also look like the smartest person in the room after watching the video linked to after the jump.

The video is a short clip put together by the Nike design team that produced Kentucky’s uniforms this season that explains every nuance and bit of inspiration that went into the creation of the Wildcats’ look. The days of just hitting the floor with your school name on the front of your jersey are long gone – every bit of UK’s uniform and design notes means something. And to be honest, Kentucky has always pushed the envelope in terms of style and design, with good and bad results. Remember their denim uniforms??

Check out the video HERE.

Who has the best uniforms in college basketball?

More Kentucky-related stories

Freshman Phenom Rodney Purvis Dunks on Everyone

Word of God Coach Talks C.J. Leslie and John Wall

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJOHN CALIPARIJOHN WALLReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and GearUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP