The Secrets of Kentucky’s Basketball Uniforms

The Kentucky Wildcats play Mississippi State tonight on national TV, and while you are tuning into the John Wall Show, you can also look like the smartest person in the room after watching the video linked to after the jump.
The video is a short clip put together by the Nike design team that produced Kentucky’s uniforms this season that explains every nuance and bit of inspiration that went into the creation of the Wildcats’ look. The days of just hitting the floor with your school name on the front of your jersey are long gone – every bit of UK’s uniform and design notes means something. And to be honest, Kentucky has always pushed the envelope in terms of style and design, with good and bad results. Remember their denim uniforms??
Check out the video HERE.
Who has the best uniforms in college basketball?
More Kentucky-related stories
– Freshman Phenom Rodney Purvis Dunks on Everyone
That Syracuse white is ill. I like those.
I think as a collection you can’t beat G-Town’s uniforms.
This is nice though I like where they are going with it.
I’m biased towards Michigan’s all maize unis. UCLA’s are pretty classic.
I really hate the new style of tight jerseys with really baggy and long shorts.
srb – I agree, that pick looks like wall is wearing a skirt. i dont get why all these new unis look like girls jerseys, i mean a dude doesn’t need sleeves or a super small arm hole.
i’ll be in the building saturday when uk plays vandy at memorial gym, think cousins is prime for a major meltdown in that one.
In my opinion, Kansas State is a sleeper jersey. Gotta love the purple.
St. Johns new joints are sick but so is they’re team. Again in a bad way. How do you have a team with only 1 or 2 big east players. Maybe 3.
Villanova velour suits they had on after the loss were Fils/Enyce/Sean John smooth.
Kentucky is a great team. Great guard play with bledsoe and wall and the inside game with cousins and Patterson can’t be beat!!! I’m glad they got uniforms that display the states great heratige and history. Supurb disign Nike!!!!!!
I remember in the 90’s when Kenticky went with the denim look!!!
You forgot to mention that the uniforms were actually invented and worn by the Kentucky players last year.. You might also want to throw in that the UK fans hated the uniforms and complained about them. All of a sudden because UK is winning Nike wants to use this as marketing? Check photos from last year.. you will see the same jerseys.
Can someone tell me why Wall looks like he’s wearing a girl’s uni in that pic?
Yellow michigan jerseys
Old cincy jordan jerseys
And kentuckys jerseys are way too tight
*John Wall is reminisent of D=Wade when i use to watch call out alley 360 in game dunks, which i believe was in the first rd. of the ncaa tournament.
Wall ain’t callin out any dunks, but sure has the shot to shut down any hater’s words saying he won’t do damage on the next level.
How much damage u ask?? Well, it all depends on which organization picks him up, n how they plan on utilizing his speed and pull up jumper compared to the half court burst and explosion we are all keen on seeing in this dude.
If it was up to me, utilize his pull up jumper, as we know from the likes of paul Pierce being the “best shooter in the world” it’s alot easier to go mvp status n win games having a pull jumper to carry you along.
I know it has nothin to do with the article but thought i’d add whatever sense i had to this 1 man convo.
Eazay, **PHeckzthegodBLOGGER***