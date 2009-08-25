Why The Stephen Curry And Monta Ellis Backcourt Will Fail

It seems like at least weekly, I am debating Golden State hoops with my cousin Francis. He’s from the Bay Area and has been down with the Warriors since the Run TMC days. But being a Warriors fan comes with its fair share of disappointment. The franchise has been well represented at the lottery selection show over the past couple of decades.

The Warriors faithful got a boost of hope when they drafted Stephen Curry this past June. Considering his shooting ability, speed and court vision, Curry is expected to thrive in Don Nelson’s high octane offense. I believe Steph will go with the flow at least the first year while he gets his feet wet. He will sacrifice shots and distribute the ball to the team’s seemingly infinite list of gunners (Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette and Anthony Morrow).

And while the Warriors dream of having a long-term backcourt duo in Curry and Ellis, I’m here to say that’s not happening.

Curry is a pretty grounded guy. He will report to camp with a good attitude and do what is asked of him. But once he gets established in a few years, I think it will be hard for him to work well with Monta. For starters, both guards have similar builds (a skinny 6-3) and similar skill sets. Unlike the Baron-Monta combo of a few years back, they do not compliment each other. Steph is eventually going to want to be the focal point of the offense. There won’t be enough shots for the both of them. Plus they will get absolutely murdered by bigger backcourts on the defensive end.

If the team starts losing -and there’s a great possibility of that happening – I can see the two clashing both on and off the court. One of them will eventually have to go in the next year or two and my guess would be Monta. He comes with a huge price tag and has injury issues. Plus his relationship with the team soured after he lied about the moped accident last summer.

Let me know what you think. Can Monta and Curry coexist in the long run?