Why The Stephen Curry And Monta Ellis Backcourt Will Fail

It seems like at least weekly, I am debating Golden State hoops with my cousin Francis. He’s from the Bay Area and has been down with the Warriors since the Run TMC days. But being a Warriors fan comes with its fair share of disappointment. The franchise has been well represented at the lottery selection show over the past couple of decades.
The Warriors faithful got a boost of hope when they drafted Stephen Curry this past June. Considering his shooting ability, speed and court vision, Curry is expected to thrive in Don Nelson’s high octane offense. I believe Steph will go with the flow at least the first year while he gets his feet wet. He will sacrifice shots and distribute the ball to the team’s seemingly infinite list of gunners (Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette and Anthony Morrow).
And while the Warriors dream of having a long-term backcourt duo in Curry and Ellis, I’m here to say that’s not happening.
Curry is a pretty grounded guy. He will report to camp with a good attitude and do what is asked of him. But once he gets established in a few years, I think it will be hard for him to work well with Monta. For starters, both guards have similar builds (a skinny 6-3) and similar skill sets. Unlike the Baron-Monta combo of a few years back, they do not compliment each other. Steph is eventually going to want to be the focal point of the offense. There won’t be enough shots for the both of them. Plus they will get absolutely murdered by bigger backcourts on the defensive end.
If the team starts losing -and there’s a great possibility of that happening – I can see the two clashing both on and off the court. One of them will eventually have to go in the next year or two and my guess would be Monta. He comes with a huge price tag and has injury issues. Plus his relationship with the team soured after he lied about the moped accident last summer.
Let me know what you think. Can Monta and Curry coexist in the long run?
they have similar builds but their games and skill sets are def not the same. Steph is a shooter/passer while ellis is a slasher and while both are quick, ellis faster and more athletic than steph and seems to be stronger(unless steph has been in orlando with the Orlando Meatheads).
Lol but i agree. Steph has unlimited range while ellis hits mid range js and drives all day (monta still looks skinny but he has gotten stronger and it seems like he always seeks out contact)
They can coexist but I’m still not sure Steph’s gonna be anything beyond Jannero Pargo or a poor man’s Ben Gordon anyway. GS will regret not shipping him to PHX for Amare when they could’ve.
I dont see it working at all. There is no way that everyone will be happy with shots on this team because there isnt really a role player to knows the other person is getting. It is hard to see this team going anywhere in the west.
they need Steve Blake
Only one way to find out…
blake is garbage… we need sessions
curry hasn’t proven a thing yet, while monta if he comes back healthy and returns to form would be the cornerstone of the backcourt…not a rookie with a reputation… a reputation that didn’t live up too much in summerleague yet
in regards to the defense, they wont be able to guard bigger backcourts, but at the sametime… who is gonna be able to guard them? especially in that offense
Hell No. 2 undersize combo guards with the same skill set. The Warriors need to Monta Ellis and Kelenna Azubuike or start Stephen Curry and Anthony Morrow together and trade Monta Ellis or Stephen Curry.
Its sort of like the Marbury/Franchise backcourt we had in NY. Disaster.
GS should just let S.Jax distribute the ball and having everybody else gunning. I can picture Maggette setting screens for either Ellis or Curry curling off to get open shots. Then again, that means Maggette won’t be shooting, so scratch that, he’ll never go for it…
I used to be a Maggette fan, but damn…
I like Nelson’s style of play, but lately I don’t think players are to fond of him…His system requires players to play with freedom were mistakes can and will happen. Players can’t constantly be looking over their shoulders wondering if Nelly has a short string today or not. He can go from playing someone 40 minutes to DNP-CD the next. If Nelly wants to run then run. Take the weight off the players’ shoulders, roll the ball out there and sit back and take a sedative.
Anthony Randolph and Morrow are the Focal points for Warriors success role players
Here is the deal. Monta messed up with his scooter incident. If Curry becomes a better pg than Monta, Monta is gone. Plain and simple. If Curry is a bust, look for him to ride the bench then fall off the NBA radar.
Steve Nash/Nick Van Exel worked just fine. I see something similar working here.
the only thing that can derail this backcourt is if monta intruduces curry to scooters.
breaking news: stephen curry will never be more then a third option
Stephen Curry as a whole doesn’t fit that team. They’re led by a bunch of selfish malcontents (starting with the owner, then Nellie, then Jack1) and have absolutely no on court chemistry. No team succeeds (for more than a year tops) without a true leader and GS doesn’t have one nor will Curry be able to be it there. Just not a good fit. Blow up the team, already.
It depends if you see Curry as a starter or not. I see him being nothing more than Monta’s backup. Curry can sub-in depending on how many shooters are on the floor. Ellis’s game is better suited to play with Jackson and Morrow, while Curry’s game is better suited to play with Azubuike and Bad Porn. I wouldn’t play Curry and Ellis together at all.
It can work. Monta and Curry have a lot of tools. They might be undersized, but they can fight back with their speed(Monta), and shooting ability.(Steph)
ill-est backcourt since Timmy Hardaway + Latrell, Boom Dizzle + Jrich, GSW always seem to come up with the best offensive backcourts & Curry + Ellis is yet another great match, ppl are just hating .. did anyone see how fluid Curry was in Summer league? plus i am sure his father has taught him well … S.T.A.T sounded intriguing but i would take Curry and keep Biedrins anyday… by G.S.W spokesperson
@ MC Ph@t,
How fluid is Curry when he shoots 30% from the field in the duration of the Summer League???
Its just summer league too, when he gets in the regular season, the game speed is more intense and more physical. I expect him to hit the rookie wall early and hopefully bounce back after the ASG.
Anthony Morrow is NOT a gunner.
Corey Maggette is N… haha just kidding, yeah, he is.
I am sick in tired of Dime’s ridiculous predictions/assumptions about peoples careers.. I wonder if there is anyone good in the NBA besides those on the 1st and 2nd NBA team sometimes in their eyes. One article a player is good next article hes characterized as a one dimensional scrub. Have any of the dime writers ever balled before?? “But once he gets established in a few years, I think it will be hard for him to work well with Monta.” Is this article really based around this statement?? with the dramatic change of rosters from year to year, how is this sentence even worth writing?? GS will have 3 new lottery picks to blend in the system in “a few years”
^ Uh buddy, we all speculate on the future whether it’s sports or not. And the Dime isn’t just 1 person writing, or even a unified collective thought on any player (except Jordan = GOAT), it’s a bunch of people loving the game wondering who’s gonna be the shit next year and who’ll be pure shit. I nominate Golden State to be pure shit.
Wow, the thought process of some of you guys is really crazy. Look, GS was never ment to be more than what it is, a tax right off. This kid has not done anything in this league yet. If this was the real days of ball (80’s) then the comments of him being to small or of him being a defensive liabilty would wash. We are talking about a league that has almost forgotton the concept of defence. I hope this kid does well but no one does well out of Nellies system. His system is good for the regular season. Once it gets to money time Nellies system is garbage. GS is in real trouble for giving BD. End of story.
this is such a dumbass idea. poor kid is gonna be a bust because the warriors are like coffee. they fuckin stunt your growth…