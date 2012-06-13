The Top 5 Moments Of The Big 3 Era In Boston

Five years, two NBA Finals appearances, consistently one of the top teams in the East, All-Star appearances all around, and one championship ring all make up the timeandspent as part of the Boston Celtics’ Big 3. With KG and Allen becoming free agents, the main question surrounding the Celtics this offseason is: “Have we seen the final Celtics game of the Big 3 era?”

“I wish we could have had healthy runs,” said Doc Rivers after the loss in Game 7 of the East Finals. “This team won a title; got to another one (in 2010), a Game 7 (vs. the Lakers), where they had a shot to win. We got to the Eastern Conference finals and one game away on the road (this year vs. the Heat), banged up. So I don’t know — because of really Kevin’s (knee) injury (in 2009), I don’t know if we could have gotten any more out of the group. I would have loved to have seen this team in this whole stretch where Kevin was injury-free.”

I asked Thad Young after the Celtics beat the Sixers in the second round if he thought the Big 3 era would be done after this season. He said, “Not sure about that. They are still exciting to watch and its exciting to play against them.”

Jodie Meeks echoed similar thoughts: “They are still some great players. Obviously three future Hall of Famers and they got a great point guard in Rajon Rondo.”

Rondo is coming into his own and could potentially carry the Big 3 to another championship run, but with reports that Garnett may retire and that Allen may look to join the Heat or the Knicks, this may have been the last season they are in Celtics’ green.

Having said that means this a good time to reminisce about the glory days of the Big 3; specifically at five of their top moments.

*** *** ***

5. RAY ALLEN BREAKS THE ALL-TIME THREE-POINT RECORD

Could it have been any more scripted? Reggie Miller, who previously held the record, was announcing the game for TNT and got to witness Allen break his record. Although Allen amassed the bulk of his threes in earlier stops with the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle Supersonics, Celtics’ fans will forever remember him breaking the record in Celtics’ green.