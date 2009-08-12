There Will Never Be Another Dream Team

“You will see a team of professionals in the Olympics again, but I don’t think you’ll see another team quite like this. This was a majestic team.” â€“ USA coach Chuck Daly

There will never be a basketball team like the 1992 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team. In the first Olympics to allow NBA players, the Dream Team dismantled the rest of the world, averaging an Olympic record 117.3 points per game and outscoring opponents by an average of 43.8 points on its way to gold. Today, they’ll be formally introduced and honored at the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Chicago.

The roster was unbelievable: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner. I mean, 10 of the 12 players were among the NBA’s 50 Greatest.

If you weren’t invited to the banquet-style induction ceremony at McCormick Place in Chicago tonight, it will air September 5 at 2:00 PM on NBC.