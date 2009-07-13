These Two Could Beat Wesley & Woody

If there was ever going to be a White Men Can’t Jump 2, it would have been filmed this past weekend at the courts in Venice Beach. In honor of the iconic film, Nike Basketball hosted a 2-on-2 basketball tournament at the legendary playground courts that brought out 64 of the best teams Southern California has to offer.

While the two ladies pictures didn’t win the whole things, Whittier College’s Michelle Mascoto and Rosario Rios-Aguilar a.k.a. The MRS., did win their first game and lost to the runner-ups.

Head over to Ballers Network to see photos from the event, as well as who took home the $2000…