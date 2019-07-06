The Thunder Reportedly Traded Paul George To Avoid Having A ‘Disgruntled Star’

07.06.19 54 mins ago

The NBA world underwent another massive seismic shift when Kawhi Leonard decided to join the Clippers, with Los Angeles also trading for Paul George to help seal the deal.

By adding a pair of stars to an already strong, deep team, the Clippers now become likely title favorites, but the Thunder suddenly enter a rebuild a summer after thinking they had put together a contending core for the foreseeable future. George reportedly pushed his way out of Oklahoma City after having conversations with Leonard in Los Angeles this past week.

Shortly after that meeting, George requested a trade from the Thunder to the Clippers that “blindsided” the team, per Royce Young of ESPN, but as he and Ramona Shelburne report, the team saw it as a better option to acquiesce to his request rather than deal with a potentially “disgruntled” star.

