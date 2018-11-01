Minnesota Timberwolves

Nike taking over as jersey sponsor of the NBA and overhauling the entire system of how jerseys are selected and designed. The results have been hit and miss, but one of the better decisions they’ve mad is the choice to have “city” themed jerseys. These alternate jersey styles are meant to represent the location these franchises are in and move away from the traditional home and away style. This is a great way for every city to show something that’s personal to them.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves they’ve chosen to embrace one of the icons of the city. The legendary musician Prince. On Thursday the Wolves revealed their new Prince themed jerseys and oh goodness they are incredible. They’re purple because of course they are with Prince, but there’s some stunning subtle detail spread throughout the jersey that really makes them work.