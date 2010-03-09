Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.9)

We spend a ton of time on Twitter every day. We have to, it’s the fastest way to get breaking NBA news and information and to connect with our readers, basketball fans and other basketball outlets.

Along the way though, we find ourselves laughing every single day at the tweets from NBA players, bloggers and fans. We decided that every afternoon we’re going to put the best tweets (both funny and informative) we see that day in one place for our dimemag.com readers who either aren’t on Twitter or don’t have the time to sit and follow tons of feeds all day long like we do.

Check out today’s best tweets below – you must click on Jared Dudley‘s link:

@JaredDudley619: Ok I put it in his locker today lol see for yourself.. http://twitpic.com/17l3lu

@nate_robinson Yo the real wordaapp tshirts come n out in a few weeks u can get them from my websitewordaapp.com y’all #wordaapp

@JR_Swish Lol I was just in the elevator with an 70 year old white dude talking to a young kid tell em to stop snitchen

@PlanetPollard I vote republican, because I think I pay enough in taxes already, more of my money isn’t helping the country as whole, I’ll keep it, thanks

@the_real_aron: shirt seen outside the office: “Yo! Don’t I know you from the tombs?”

@jrich23: Man can’t believe it already been 13 years since my fav rapper been gone. Bump your Notorious BIG songs in remembrance of 1 of the greatest

@Candace_Parker: I am in AMERICA! I woke up this am…ate an AMERICAN BREAKFAST. now Im watching tv in ENGLISH. Its the little things that make usa beautiful

@Jacoby_: Micheal Jordan, you are rich & own a fashion label. Why are you dressed like a backup dancer from CB4? http://tinyurl.com/ylxh5qt

@darrenrovell1: The power of maybe landing LeBron — 1,800 new Knicks season tickets have been sold for ’10-’11 http://bit.ly/bYGUWc

@MrJonBrockman: I’m a little early to the bus… Only one on here. It’s a little lonely… Check out how old this bus is. http://tweetphoto.com/13815070

What did we miss? Let us know if the comments section below.

Follow Dime on Twitter HERE

Check out these other NBA Twitter posts:

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.8)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.5.)

– Today’s Best NBA Twitter Posts (3.4)

– The 6 People You Must Follow on Twitter