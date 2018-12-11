Getty Image

After eight years with ESPN as a cap expert and front office insider, former Blazers vice president of basketball operations Tom Penn is moving to Turner and NBA TV.

Penn will bring his cap knowledge to the Turner campus, joining former Cavs GM David Griffin as former NBA executives to come on board at NBA TV in the last two years. We spoke with Penn on Monday about his new role, thoughts on the Bulls situation, teams to watch for on the trade market leading up to the deadline, the Lakers deciding whether to make a move via trade or wait for free agency, and how teams learned better spending habits from the summer of 2016.

What excites you about joining NBA TV in your new role and what you’ll be doing there, joining a roster with a number of former players, executives, and coaches at NBA TV who have different perspectives from their time in the league?

Well they offer best in class coverage and entertainment, frankly, around basketball and with my long run in the NBA, it’s been fun to watch NBA TV evolve into what it’s become, continue to see the dominance of TNT and Turner in general and I’m just really excited to join the family.

I think that’s what the viewers like, is the different experiences that result in varying opinions. My history was as a salary cap expert and then as an overall executive, so I particularly like talking about the business of basketball on the court and off the court and how it relates to the overall enterprise. Because that’s really what all these transactions are about. Half the time it’s about the talent. Half the time it’s about the money, and it’s rarely every about one or the other. So, it’s just fun to pick those kinds of things apart and talk about them.

The inescapable storyline right now is everything going on with the Bulls and the apparent power struggle between the players and new coach Jim Boylen. As an executive, have you ever seen anything like this in how it’s playing out so publicly, and how do the Bulls move forward?

Yeah this one’s hot at the moment. Any time you’re trying to change culture, direction, you’re in a state of flux as they’re in right now, the drama plays out it seems more and more publicly. What’s different now is just how it’s so immediately and freely out there. Many times by virtue of the direct channels of player communication direct to the masses. They’ll get through it. It’s all part of the process and they’ll be stronger because of it, but I don’t think its anywhere near over.